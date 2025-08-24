The Best Place To See A Live TV Taping Isn't Hollywood, But The SoCal City Called 'The Media Capital Of The World'

Hooray for ... Hollywood? Yes, screwy, ballyhooey Hollywood is great, though some travelers feel it's more hype than happening. If you are a TV fan and long to see a show taped before a live audience, Hollywood is not the only game in town. While there are plenty of wonderful things to do in and around Hollywood, the neighboring city of Burbank hosts more TV show tapings than anywhere else. When late-night TV show hosts announce "live from Hollywood," they are really in Burbank. Home to Warner Bros., Walt Disney Studios, Nickelodeon, the new Netflix Animation Studios, and several other major television and animation studios, Burbank is the undisputed Media Capital of the World. In fact, it has more production facilities per square mile than anywhere else.

Approximately 11 miles from downtown Los Angeles, Burbank sits in the eastern San Fernando Valley. The incorporated city has a population of over 105,000 residents, per Burbank Economic Development. It borders the vibrant and multicultural city of Glendale to the east, Toluca Lake and North Hollywood to the south and west, and the Verdugo Mountains to the north. Hollywood proper is about 8 miles south, just below the Hollywood Hills.

Drivers can reach Burbank via Interstate 5 and State Route 134. But you don't have to fly into LAX to get there: Hollywood Burbank Airport, recognized by J.D. Power as one of the best airports in the country, is undergoing a major renovation with a brand new terminal set to open in 2026. With nonstop flights from over 29 cities, the airport is known as the Gateway to Hollywood for good reason. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink commuter trains also have convenient stops at the airport.