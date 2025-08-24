The Best Place To See A Live TV Taping Isn't Hollywood, But The SoCal City Called 'The Media Capital Of The World'
Hooray for ... Hollywood? Yes, screwy, ballyhooey Hollywood is great, though some travelers feel it's more hype than happening. If you are a TV fan and long to see a show taped before a live audience, Hollywood is not the only game in town. While there are plenty of wonderful things to do in and around Hollywood, the neighboring city of Burbank hosts more TV show tapings than anywhere else. When late-night TV show hosts announce "live from Hollywood," they are really in Burbank. Home to Warner Bros., Walt Disney Studios, Nickelodeon, the new Netflix Animation Studios, and several other major television and animation studios, Burbank is the undisputed Media Capital of the World. In fact, it has more production facilities per square mile than anywhere else.
Approximately 11 miles from downtown Los Angeles, Burbank sits in the eastern San Fernando Valley. The incorporated city has a population of over 105,000 residents, per Burbank Economic Development. It borders the vibrant and multicultural city of Glendale to the east, Toluca Lake and North Hollywood to the south and west, and the Verdugo Mountains to the north. Hollywood proper is about 8 miles south, just below the Hollywood Hills.
Drivers can reach Burbank via Interstate 5 and State Route 134. But you don't have to fly into LAX to get there: Hollywood Burbank Airport, recognized by J.D. Power as one of the best airports in the country, is undergoing a major renovation with a brand new terminal set to open in 2026. With nonstop flights from over 29 cities, the airport is known as the Gateway to Hollywood for good reason. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink commuter trains also have convenient stops at the airport.
Filmed before a live studio audience
Watching a live TV show taping can be the highlight of any visit to the Los Angeles area — even for locals. The best way to get information on filming dates and tickets is to visit On Camera Audiences and search for the shows, location, and dates that work best for you. Keep in mind that while game and reality shows tape year-round, summer offerings are limited as most series go on hiatus until fall. Tapings are free to attend, but tickets are required. On the day of filming, expect to wait in line outside before entering the studio. Once inside, tapings usually last three to six hours.
If you can't get tickets to a live taping, no worries, as Burbank is home to many world-famous studio tours, including Warner Bros. and Universal Studios. Experience the magic of movies up close as you tour the backlots and stages of your favorite films. At Warner Bros, you can check out the new Superman exhibit or opt for the TCM Classic Movies tour, which includes areas and footage not available on the standard tour.
Universal Studios, technically located in the beautiful enclave of Studio City, is just minutes from Burbank. With a single ticket, you'll find a mix of studio tours and one of California's top theme parks. From immersive lands such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to thrill rides like Jurassic World, Universal has something for everyone. The new Super Nintendo World is now open, and seasonal events like Halloween Horror Nights and FanFest Nights are fan favorites.
Retro days and vintage nights
While the magic of film and television is a tremendous source of pride for Burbank — where many residents work in the entertainment industry — the city is also a thriving, family-oriented community with distinct shopping districts and neighborhoods. Midcentury vibes run deep here, and nothing says retro more than Bob's Big Boy. The original Burbank location, built in 1949 and designed by famed architect Wayne McAllister, blends 1940s style with the 1950s coffee shop design now emblematic of California pop culture. Nostalgia rules at Bob's on weekends with carhop service and the restaurant's legendary Friday night classic car show, where celebrity sightings are common.
The shopping district of Magnolia Park is unlike any other in the region. Filled with eclectic vintage shops, antique stores, and collectible boutiques, the stretch of Magnolia Boulevard between Maple Street and Buena Vista Street is home to some of Los Angeles' most unusual finds. The iconic Cuban bakery Porto's anchors the neighborhood, alongside other wonderful spots like Playclothes, Run Out Groove Records, and Vulture Culture Oddities. On the last Friday of each month, Magnolia Park stays open late with food trucks, live music, and late-night shopping.
Downtown Burbank hosts its weekly Cultural Market every Friday through Sunday evening. Discover a plethora of rotating vendors within the pedestrian area between Palm Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. Portions of sales are donated to Home Again Los Angeles, which assists families facing homelessness. Music and Movies in the Park and the Downtown Winter Arts Festival are just a couple of the seasonal events that residents and visitors can enjoy with their families. In 2026, Burbank will host the fifth annual World Salsa Fest, a full weekend of Latin dance instruction and performance for all ages and levels.