One Of Los Angeles' Most Walkable Destinations Is This Reinvented Suburb Best Known As 'The Jewel City'

Los Angeles may be car-centric but that doesn't mean there's not walkable destinations in La La Land where one can spend a whole day walking, shopping, and exploring. One such place where you can do exactly that is Glendale. Famously facing the Verdugo Mountains and established in 1906, it's referred to as the "Jewel City." It was the beauty of this geographical feature that led Edward U. Emery, from the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, to bestow the city with this nickname in its early years. Nevertheless, Glendale is as suburban as Los Angeles can get, and in the past was often overlooked for other bustling areas of LA. However, thanks to its walkable downtown, Glendale has reinvented itself, becoming a vibrant hub.

Walk Score calls this area a walker's paradise, grading it 98 out of 100. Downtown Glendale is home to the Glendale Galleria and The Americana at Brand. Although these two malls are situated next to each other they have distinct vibes. The Glendale Galleria is your classic sprawling indoor mall, but walk across the street and you'll be outdoors at the more quaint Americana at Brand. Often called one of the best places to shop in Los Angeles, it offers luxury stores, restaurants, and a promenade vibe.

It largely encompasses Brand Boulevard and features pristine pathways, manicured lawns, a gorgeous fountain, and apartments. It's not an exaggeration to say that strolling The Americana at Brand will make you feel as if you've been transported to a different country. In fact, many people visit solely to enjoy this pedestrian-friendly zone. Here's an insider tip: Park at the Glendale Galleria. It's free, while parking at The Americana at Brand is not. Fortunately, the fun on Brand Boulevard doesn't stop here.