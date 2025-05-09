One Of Los Angeles' Most Walkable Destinations Is This Reinvented Suburb Best Known As 'The Jewel City'
Los Angeles may be car-centric but that doesn't mean there's not walkable destinations in La La Land where one can spend a whole day walking, shopping, and exploring. One such place where you can do exactly that is Glendale. Famously facing the Verdugo Mountains and established in 1906, it's referred to as the "Jewel City." It was the beauty of this geographical feature that led Edward U. Emery, from the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, to bestow the city with this nickname in its early years. Nevertheless, Glendale is as suburban as Los Angeles can get, and in the past was often overlooked for other bustling areas of LA. However, thanks to its walkable downtown, Glendale has reinvented itself, becoming a vibrant hub.
Walk Score calls this area a walker's paradise, grading it 98 out of 100. Downtown Glendale is home to the Glendale Galleria and The Americana at Brand. Although these two malls are situated next to each other they have distinct vibes. The Glendale Galleria is your classic sprawling indoor mall, but walk across the street and you'll be outdoors at the more quaint Americana at Brand. Often called one of the best places to shop in Los Angeles, it offers luxury stores, restaurants, and a promenade vibe.
It largely encompasses Brand Boulevard and features pristine pathways, manicured lawns, a gorgeous fountain, and apartments. It's not an exaggeration to say that strolling The Americana at Brand will make you feel as if you've been transported to a different country. In fact, many people visit solely to enjoy this pedestrian-friendly zone. Here's an insider tip: Park at the Glendale Galleria. It's free, while parking at The Americana at Brand is not. Fortunately, the fun on Brand Boulevard doesn't stop here.
Glendale, California's, Brand Boulevard, has memorable museums and eateries
Downtown Glendale's shopping malls may be its claim to fame but Brand Boulevard offers visitors an array of other experiences. You might be familiar with The Neon Museum Las Vegas, but what you might not realize is that Downtown Glendale has a similar attraction. Across the street from The Americana at Brand is the Museum of Neon Art (MONA). Here, you'll discover an assortment of vintage neon signs that once adorned the streets of Los Angeles and other destinations across the country. This electrifying site is open Thursday to Sunday. A short walk away from MONA is the Martial Arts History Museum.
Open Wednesday to Sunday, everything from relics, props from movies like "The Karate Kid," and other things related to martial arts, are on display. Yelp users say this hidden gem is worth a visit, noting it's kid-friendly as well as educational. If your stomach starts rumbling while you're out and about, do yourself a favor and skip the franchise dining options at the Galleria and The Americana. Instead, dine at one of the many nearby restaurants on Brand Boulevard (just don't skip out on Ladurée at The Americana, the Parisian patisserie founded in 1862 is famous for its macarons).
El Morfi Grill has a 4.8 rating on Google and serves Argentinian fare including empanadas, churrasco (steak), pasta (Argentinian dishes are heavily influenced by Italian cuisine) — Argentinian establishments are few and far between in LA so don't skip this one. Carousel Restaurant, one of the best local eateries you can't miss in Los Angeles, is also located on Brand. This Middle Eastern spot woos diners with its chicken shawarma, hummus, and other delicious bites. But the must-visit eatery is the famed Porto's Bakery & Cafe — of all its locations around Los Angeles, Glendale has the shortest lines (but still, expect to wait).
Book a stay at these Glendale, California, hotels
With endless shopping and dining opportunities and underrated cultural institutions all within walking distance, Downtown Glendale provides a relaxed Los Angeles getaway. With that in mind, the Hyatt Place Glendale / Los Angeles is ranked as the city's top hotel on Tripadvisor, with many reviewers on the platform praising its location. For reference, the Hyatt Place Glendale / Los Angeles is less than a 10 minute walk away from The Americana at Brand. The Hampton Inn and Suites Los Angeles – Glendale is another highly-rated option on Tripadvisor that offers convenient access to all of Downtown Glendale's best attractions.
Both the Hyatt Place Glendale / Los Angeles and the Hampton Inn and Suites Los Angeles — Glendale, are pet-friendly, offer free breakfast, and have pools. On average, one night at either of these three-star hotels will cost over $200. Take note that Glendale, which is located near Griffith Park, is only 15 minutes away from the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and about 45 minutes away from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). However, there's more for visitors to discover in Glendale beyond downtown.
One of many budget-friendly tips for a trip to Los Angeles is to take advantage of the city's free attractions like Brand Park. Aside from hiking trails and views of the Verdugo Mountains, it features the Brand Library & Art Center, built in the early 1900s. Closed Sunday and Mondays, this intricately designed structure hosts exhibits and was once home to Leslie Coombs Brand. The late developer and real estate mogul is Brand Boulevard's namesake.