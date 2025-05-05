This Los Angeles Neighborhood Tucked Between Hills And Hush Offers Low-Key Hollywood Magic
Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Venice are all LA neighborhoods you've probably heard of. Not to mention Los Angeles' most walkable neighborhoods of Hollywood and West Hollywood, which offer a friendly vacation spot for those visiting LA without a car. But tucked between the Santa Monica Mountains and the quieter parts of the San Fernando Valley is Studio City, a charming neighborhood exploding with Hollywood magic. Easily one of the best celebrity hotspots in Los Angeles, you're likely to spot stars in plain sight in Studio City, where every palm tree-lined street twinkles with glamor. This part of LA is less flashy than many other neighborhoods — the vibe is tranquil, yet pulsing with creativity.
In Studio City, you may just witness the magic of a TV show being filmed a block away from your favorite cafe, or a famous film icon enjoying Sunday brunch at the table next to yours. Whether you're looking for world-class fine dining, fun bars with craft cocktails, or cinematic history, this lesser-known gem of a district is waiting to be discovered.
Studio City offers the best of both worlds
Studio City got its name in the 1920s when filmmaker Mack Sennett started shooting his famous slapstick comedy movies at the studio he founded. This studio would later become the renowned CBS Studio Center, now known as the Radford Studio Center. Studio City has since exploded into a creative hub, offering the best of both worlds for those in the film industry — a quiet and peaceful way of life, as well as convenient access to major film studios.
Studio City is home to fantastic eateries, including some of best local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles. Start at Sugarfish, a restaurant founded by master sushi chef Kazunori Nozawa that serves delicious melt-in-your-mouth nigiri. Also on "Sushi Row" along Ventura Boulevard in Studio City is Asanebo, a highly-regarded Michelin-star sushi restaurant where you may spot a famous face or two. For American cuisine in a romantic setting, Firefly offers the perfect atmosphere for dinner under the stars on the outdoor patio.
There is plenty to do in Studio City, thanks to its proximity to celebrated attractions. A trip to Universal Studios Hollywood in neighboring Universal City is unmissable, with thrilling experiences and action-packed rides of all kinds. If theme parks aren't for you, take a walk on the Universal CityWalk, a neon-lit boulevard with dining, shopping, and movies.
Hiking, shopping, and sips in Studio City
The surrounding nature in Studio City does not disappoint. Fryman Canyon Park offers scenic hiking trails with panoramic views. The picturesque Wilacre Park also has hiking trails with plenty of shade, diverse forests, and landscapes. For shopping, head to Ventura Boulevard, where you'll find independent stores, fashion boutiques, and a beloved vintage bookstore.
There are plenty of accommodation options in the neighborhood. The Garland is a retro-chic hotel located less than two miles from Studio City and is undoubtedly one of the coolest places to stay in LA. There are also tons of vacation rentals in the area for every budget.
Cocktail culture is thriving in Studio City. Black Market Liquor Bar is a local favorite where you can sip every spirit under the sun and enjoy tasty sharing plates. For a true prohibition-era speakeasy experience, The Rendition Room is an elegant vintage cocktail bar accessed through a secret entrance behind a bookshelf in Vitello's Restaurant.
Studio City offers a glimpse into the quieter yet equally as glamorous side of Hollywood. Whether you're on a hike, chowing down on sushi, or brushing past your favorite director at the cafe, you'll experience the sparkle that can only be felt in the world's filmmaking capital.