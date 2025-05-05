This Los Angeles Neighborhood Tucked Between Hills And Hush Offers Low-Key Hollywood Magic

Studio City got its name in the 1920s when filmmaker Mack Sennett started shooting his famous slapstick comedy movies at the studio he founded. This studio would later become the renowned CBS Studio Center, now known as the Radford Studio Center. Studio City has since exploded into a creative hub, offering the best of both worlds for those in the film industry — a quiet and peaceful way of life, as well as convenient access to major film studios.

Studio City is home to fantastic eateries, including some of best local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles. Start at Sugarfish, a restaurant founded by master sushi chef Kazunori Nozawa that serves delicious melt-in-your-mouth nigiri. Also on "Sushi Row" along Ventura Boulevard in Studio City is Asanebo, a highly-regarded Michelin-star sushi restaurant where you may spot a famous face or two. For American cuisine in a romantic setting, Firefly offers the perfect atmosphere for dinner under the stars on the outdoor patio.

There is plenty to do in Studio City, thanks to its proximity to celebrated attractions. A trip to Universal Studios Hollywood in neighboring Universal City is unmissable, with thrilling experiences and action-packed rides of all kinds. If theme parks aren't for you, take a walk on the Universal CityWalk, a neon-lit boulevard with dining, shopping, and movies.