California's 'Star Of The West' Is A High-Desert Hideaway With Rodeos, Parades, And Festivals

Do you want to see a different side of California? Let's forget Los Angeles and San Francisco for a moment and discover what Southern California's high desert has to offer! Located in the Mojave Desert, just over an hour drive from Los Angeles and about 200 miles from Las Vegas, stands the high desert city of Hesperia. This is an excellent place to get a taste of the Wild West at a local rodeo, lap up local culture at an annual festival, and experience a new kind of natural beauty in the sandy mountains. The state truly does feature a wide variety of natural wonders, as evidenced by this California state park with wildly diverse landscapes.

Hesperia is fairly accessible both by car and public transportation. There is a local bus service that visits Hesperia, and Victorville Bus Stop, which is serviced by daily Greyhound buses going to and from Las Vegas and Los Angeles, is just ten miles away. There is also an Amtrak station in Victorville, so Hesperia's transport options are pretty good despite the remote location.

There are a range of hotels, inns, and motels to choose from nearby, but you can also camp or rent an RV at Desert Willow RV Resort, just over 4 miles from town, or Mojave River Forks Campground, just over 10 miles away. If you want to explore more of the area, travel less than 50 miles to visit a high desert California city that transformed into a charming, trendy destination.