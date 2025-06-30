The High Desert California City That Transformed Into A Charming, Trendy Destination For Endless Adventure

Salt-washed coastlines, wine country, and snowy peaks of the iconic Sierra Nevada Mountains — these are the things that often spring to mind at a mention of the fabled Golden State. But there's also desert here, hiding in the vast tracts behind the mountains, crashing eastwards to the Nevada state line. From the searing heat of Death Valley National Park to the strange lands of Joshua Tree, it's a region that holds altogether different draws, including the outback town of Bishop.

"A small town with a big backyard" — so goes the tagline for Bishop on its official website, and it's hard to argue with it. Bishop has a population of just over 3,800, but its surroundings are larger than life. The town sits on the cusp of the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, within striking distance of Yosemite's legendary Tioga Pass, the idyllic outdoorsy wonderland of Mammoth, the alpine lakes of the Little Lakes Valley Trail, and the eye-watering outline of Mount Whitney — and that's only scratching the surface.

One thing to note is that Bishop certainly isn't the most connected town in California. Getting here can be a journey in itself, particularly if it's winter and the convenient pass through Yosemite is closed because of snow, which typically occurs between November and May. If the passes are open, you're looking at a six-hour drive from San Francisco, just over four hours from L.A., and around three hours from Reno.