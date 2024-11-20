The 5 Best Destinations In The American West To See Your First Rodeo

So, it's your first rodeo, is it? Cowboy core has won over the hearts of Americans, and rodeo attendance is higher than ever with many people taking cowboy core vacations in the American West. The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo welcomed more than two and a half million attendees, breaking records from previous years, and they weren't alone. The Calgary Stampede and Cheyenne Frontier Days, both popular rodeos, also experienced growth in 2024.

The interest in cowboy culture is at least partially a result of the "Yellowstone effect." "Yellowstone," the wildly popular show on Paramount that debuted in 2018, has sparked an interest in Montana, cowboys, and rodeos — and fans can't get enough. But while Yellowstone might be responsible for at least some of the surge in rodeo attendance, Americans have always loved the Old West, and in these crowded, chaotic days, it might be that we just yearn for simpler, more rugged experiences in our lives.

Packed with action (and lots of pageantry), rodeos are fast, exciting, and not for the faint of heart. Along with the usual rodeo events (like barrel racing, bull riding, and team roping), most rodeos also offer exciting side quests, like fun food, shopping opportunities, and live music. If you've never seen a rodeo, check out these destinations to cut your teeth on one of the best.

