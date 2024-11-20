The 5 Best Destinations In The American West To See Your First Rodeo
So, it's your first rodeo, is it? Cowboy core has won over the hearts of Americans, and rodeo attendance is higher than ever with many people taking cowboy core vacations in the American West. The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo welcomed more than two and a half million attendees, breaking records from previous years, and they weren't alone. The Calgary Stampede and Cheyenne Frontier Days, both popular rodeos, also experienced growth in 2024.
The interest in cowboy culture is at least partially a result of the "Yellowstone effect." "Yellowstone," the wildly popular show on Paramount that debuted in 2018, has sparked an interest in Montana, cowboys, and rodeos — and fans can't get enough. But while Yellowstone might be responsible for at least some of the surge in rodeo attendance, Americans have always loved the Old West, and in these crowded, chaotic days, it might be that we just yearn for simpler, more rugged experiences in our lives.
Packed with action (and lots of pageantry), rodeos are fast, exciting, and not for the faint of heart. Along with the usual rodeo events (like barrel racing, bull riding, and team roping), most rodeos also offer exciting side quests, like fun food, shopping opportunities, and live music. If you've never seen a rodeo, check out these destinations to cut your teeth on one of the best.
Cheyenne, Wyoming
Located in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Cheyenne Frontier Days is not only the world's largest outdoor rodeo, but also the fifth oldest rodeo in the United States. Cheyenne Frontier Days got its start in 1897 and featured bronc riding and pony races. Today, it hosts nine popular rodeo events each July, including rodeo's fastest-growing sport — breakaway roping. Breakaway roping is a women's event that has been gaining momentum in the rodeo universe, so get ready to cheer for some cowgirls.
Cowboys and cowgirls from around the nation come to Cheyenne to compete for one million dollars in prize money, but that's just the beginning of the fun. Along with rodeo events, attendees can participate in "behind the chutes" tours, expansive shopping at the Chute 10 Mercantile, and live music. During this nine-day event, some of county music's biggest stars bring their act to Cheyenne – Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, and Jelly Roll were just a few of the big names to grace the stage during 2024's Frontier Nights.
After the rodeo, spend some time in the city of Cheyenne. Cheyenne is beautiful, with unique architecture that originated when the city had an influx of upper-class cattle barons many years ago. Visitors can explore museums, visit the state capitol building of Wyoming, and enjoy art (like eight-foot-tall hand painted cowboy boots) all over town. A quick drive will have you aboard the bison train at Terry Bison Ranch, a train ride through herds of bison with an opportunity to feed the animals.
Pendleton, Oregon
If you're looking for an underrated destination in Oregon for a quiet vacation, you might not want to check out a rodeo. If you're looking for a taste of the Wild West, though, a rodeo will be up your alley. Rodeo actually has deep roots in the Beaver State. In 1910, the Pendleton Roundup began welcoming people to its annual September rodeo. Today, the Roundup maintains its status as a gathering place for local Native American tribes, and the Umatilla, Cayuse, and Walla Walla host the 300-teepee Grand Tribal Village every year, which brings in tribes from all over the northwest.
Along with the awe-inspiring teepee village, the Pendleton Roundup provides top-notch rodeo competition, with competitors coming to town for their chance to showcase their skills in events like barrel racing and steer wrestling. It's also home to the Pendleton Whisky Xtreme Bulls Finale, a bull riding competition. This event brings in some of the top bull riders in the country, and you won't want to miss it.
County music lovers are also in for a treat, as the Pendleton Roundup attracts top acts to perform (in 2024, Clay Walker was a headliner). Once you've experienced the Pendleton Roundup, spend time enjoying the beauty of Northeastern Oregon. Hike in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, visit the Pendleton Air Museum, and go shopping at the world-famous Pendleton Woolen Mills.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Go big or go home, as they say. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is held every year in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is where the very best of the best come to compete and claim their national titles (not to mention a whole lotta prize money). Set against the backdrop of the bright lights of Sin City, NFR is the final stop (and championship) for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. This massive event is held every December at the Thomas & Mack Center.
NFR can be an overwhelming experience (as can Las Vegas), but there's no denying this is the glitziest and most exciting rodeo around. It's also one of the more pricey experiences. General admission tickets start at $100 per day, but your hundred-dollar ticket gets you more than just rodeo access. It also comes with admission to Cowboy Christmas, a 500,000-square-foot shopping space with Western vendors from around the country. NFR also offers a unique chance to get up close and personal with your favorite rodeo stars through free autograph sessions.
NFR's Las Vegas location makes this a great rodeo for first-timers traveling with friends who might not be into that cowboy life. There is plenty to do in Vegas that doesn't involve a rodeo, from shows to fine dining to luxury shopping.
Cody, Wyoming
Cody, Wyoming, is a little bit off the beaten path — just enough to keep it quaint. This one-of-a-kind artsy western town is the gateway to Yellowstone National Park and attracts tourists who want to enjoy the local flair and the unbelievable scenery this part of Wyoming has to offer. It's also home to the Cody Stampede, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo that culminates every year on the fourth of July.
The Cody Stampede got its start in 1919 and is so popular today that in 2020, the PRCA gave it the distinction of being a Top 5 Large Outdoor Rodeo. Cody calls itself The Rodeo Capital of the World, and the Cody Stampede Rodeo Grounds, with its scenic views and iconic status, is truly the perfect stage for the world's rodeo capital to host its biggest rodeo.
If you can't make it to the Cody Stampede, you can catch some live rodeo the rest of the summer at the Cody Nite Rodeo. This amateur rodeo runs every night from June 1st through August 31st (it only takes a break when the Cody Stampede takes over the grounds for the big event).
Fort Worth, Texas
It wouldn't be a rodeo roundup if we didn't include Texas, and while Texas has several large rodeos worth attending (the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo come to mind), there's just something special about Fort Worth. The Forth Worth Stock Show and Rodeo lasts for 23 days across January and February and is located at the sprawling Will Rogers Memorial Center. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo offers several rodeos, including a Ranch Rodeo, the Cowboys of Color Rodeo, the Texas Champions Challenge, and more.
The best thing about the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, though, is that the fun doesn't stop at the rodeo arena. Alongside the rodeo action, you'll find a full schedule of livestock and horse shows, with shows running for the entire duration of the event. Shoppers will enjoy perusing hundreds of vendors across acres of exhibit halls.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is easy to get to, with two major airports to choose from. You may want to opt for Love Field, though, as the DFW airport is ranked as one of the worst in the U.S. Both are under an hour's drive from the stockyards. Fort Worth has lots to do. When you're not at the stock show, visit the historical Fort Worth Stockyards to watch the cattle drive or enjoy a fine dining experience in Fort Worth's downtown Sundance Square.
Methodology
These rodeos were chosen based on popularity and location. We considered the level of competitors that compete at these rodeos, the amount of prize money offered, the length of the events, and the things to do in the surrounding areas when compiling this list, choosing five rodeos that we believe showcase the highest level of competition in locations that are fun to visit. I have been to all of the places in this article and can attest to the cowboy vibes and western appeal of these destinations.