Florida's Under-The-Radar Enchanting Island Park Boasts Sandy Beaches Ideal To Fish, Camp, And Snorkel

As visitors are flocking to the vibrant city of West Palm Beach, which is America's most trending destination, they're realizing there is more to explore around this trendy city, too. If you're visiting West Palm Beach, it's easy to catch a flight to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), but you'll want to rent a car so you can also check out some of the surrounding areas, like Riviera Beach.

It only takes about 15 minutes to drive to Riviera Beach, and that is your jumping-off point to explore an under-the-radar, enchanting island. If sandy beaches, tropical fish, and strolls along a secluded piece of paradise sound like your idea of a perfect day, Peanut Island Park needs to be a part of your next Florida getaway. This is a part of the Sunshine State that not everyone gets to see, but it's actually not too hard to get there.

Tripadvisor ranks Peanut Island Park as the top thing to do in Riviera Beach, and it has mostly five-star reviews from people raving about their experience, including one reviewer who summed up what you can find there: "Peanut Island is surrounded by white sand, crystal clear water, rock & coral formations, walking paths around the entire island and hidden lagoons to explore & it's only a 5min ferry ride off shore. Bring just a towel or load up the cooler and cook out. You can spend an hour or all day but remember there are no stores on the island so bring what u need."