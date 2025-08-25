The Italian Alps' Breathtaking Lodge With Rooms Above Endless Turquoise Pools Feels Like A Maldives Resort
Italy's magnificent Alpine region stuns with one of the country's most breathtaking landscapes. This towering, rugged mountain range runs along Italy's border with France, Germany, Austria, and Slovenia, a region that's home to skyscraping peaks, verdant Mediterranean-style vineyards, and picturesque discoveries like Italy's northernmost town full of enchanting medieval shopping streets. Tucked away in this diverse, scenic area lies the beautiful, palm tree-lined town of Merano, an elegant and vibrant wellness destination boasting 300 days of exquisite sunshine. Well-heeled spa seekers flock to the swanky resorts here for the ultimate in pampering and relaxation, which they're guaranteed to find at the 5-star Quellenhof See Lodge. This incredible adults-only resort features lavish overwater rooms and villas floating above endless turquoise pools that give all the feel of a Maldives resort.
Quellenhof See Lodge is ensconced in a lush, dreamy landscape surrounded by the soaring Dolomite Mountains, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site. The resort's location makes for a surreal sight, with sumptuous wooden shapes hovering over electric blue water against a dramatic backdrop of rolling peaks and infinite sky. The 26-room property is clustered around a show-stopping 48,000-square-foot "bathing lake," the largest outdoor pool in South Tyrol. A stay at the See Lodge includes a sumptuous breakfast buffet and a five-course gourmet dinner with drinks available in the bar throughout the day, plus spa/gym access and outdoor recreational activities. The hotel website describes the whole vibe as "pure luxury with Maldivian flare," and tastemakers clearly agree. According to luxury travel magazine Falstaff Travel, Quellenhof See Lodge ranks No. 4 on the 2024 list of 10 Best Hotels in Northern Italy.
Stay in a lavish villa overlooking Quellenhoff See Lodge's breathtaking Maldives-inspired pool
Life rarely gets more luxurious than checking into an overwater Alpine villa celebrating the splendors of indoor-outdoor living. If you've got deep pockets, the crème de la crème of Quellenhof's lodgings is the Lake Villa Deluxe, a two-story, 3,000-square-foot hideaway decked out in a mix of rich woods, splashy marbled stone, and elegant furniture that runs the gamut of colors from soft beige hues to jewel tones. Guests can disconnect in their private swimming pool which sits atop a 200-square-foot terrace opening onto magnificent views of the surrounding countryside. Count in a whirlpool, sauna, and a private elevator to zip you directly to your own underground car park. The Lake Villa Deluxe can be all yours starting from $2,334 per night.
The Rooftop Villa starts at around $2,218 per night and is an excellent option for guests who prefer a more spacious abode. Perched on a high floor overlooking the resort and sparkling pool complex, this 3,700-square-foot retreat is Quellenhoff's largest accommodation. The Rooftop Villa can accommodate up to eight people, making it a top choice for larger groups of guests. While this palatial lodging lacks a pool, it redeems itself with two whirlpools situated on an ample private terrace. Quellenhoff's most affordable accommodation is the 60-square-foot Nature Suite which. Featuring a private wellness terrace, prices start from $407 per person, per night.
The entire Quellenhoff See Lodge is a private, adults-only resort located inside the larger Quellenhoff Luxury Resort Passier, a separate kid-friendly oasis. Guests don't have access to the See Lodge's pool complex, but Quellenhoff's family-friendly amenities and mountain-side lodgings still deliver plenty of luxe: The 1,400-square-foot Panorama Suite Deluxe boasts a sauna, fireplace, and private terrace.
Get pampered at Balance Spa and adventure into the Alps
As you would expect from a resort with a sprawling bathing lake that gives these 20 amazing hotel pools around the world a run for their money, therapies at the ultra-luxe Balance Spa revolve around the healing powers of water. Balance boasts a beautiful indoor lap pool, a heated, 82-foot-long outdoor infinity pool, a steam bath, and an invigorating cold water plunge. For guests who prefer to melt their stress away through sweat, the resort's Finnish sauna, which is large enough to fit 35 people, should do the job. The spa offers premium spa treatments, high-tech face and body therapies, and wellness-based activities like yoga in a gorgeous glass-walled room showcasing spectacular outdoor panoramas.
From horseback riding and river tubing, to canyoning and helicopter rides above the Dolomites that culminate with live music and wine tastings, outdoor enthusiasts can indulge in no end of high-octane, high-end thrills during their stay. Guests more comfortable with mainstream sports can choose from golf, tennis, pickleball, and a variety of hiking trails suited to all levels. After working up an appetite, gourmet dining awaits in the resort's underwater fine-dining restaurant, an elegant, subterranean water-world where serene aquarium scenes accompany seafood delicacies like lobster, oysters, and caviar.
The best way to reach Quellenhof See Lodge is to fly into a neighboring airport. Innsbruck and Verona Airports are both approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes to 2 hours away from Quellenhoff See Lodge by car. You can also fly into the local Bolzano Airport, which receives regular flights from popular European destinations like Rome, Berlin, and London. From there, it's a quick 45-minute drive to reach the resort. If you prefer a more 5-star arrival, Quellenhof is happy to arrange a helicopter transfer to the resort.