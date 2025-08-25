The Italian Alps' Breathtaking Lodge With Rooms Above Endless Turquoise Pools Feels Like A Maldives Resort

Italy's magnificent Alpine region stuns with one of the country's most breathtaking landscapes. This towering, rugged mountain range runs along Italy's border with France, Germany, Austria, and Slovenia, a region that's home to skyscraping peaks, verdant Mediterranean-style vineyards, and picturesque discoveries like Italy's northernmost town full of enchanting medieval shopping streets. Tucked away in this diverse, scenic area lies the beautiful, palm tree-lined town of Merano, an elegant and vibrant wellness destination boasting 300 days of exquisite sunshine. Well-heeled spa seekers flock to the swanky resorts here for the ultimate in pampering and relaxation, which they're guaranteed to find at the 5-star Quellenhof See Lodge. This incredible adults-only resort features lavish overwater rooms and villas floating above endless turquoise pools that give all the feel of a Maldives resort.

Quellenhof See Lodge is ensconced in a lush, dreamy landscape surrounded by the soaring Dolomite Mountains, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site. The resort's location makes for a surreal sight, with sumptuous wooden shapes hovering over electric blue water against a dramatic backdrop of rolling peaks and infinite sky. The 26-room property is clustered around a show-stopping 48,000-square-foot "bathing lake," the largest outdoor pool in South Tyrol. A stay at the See Lodge includes a sumptuous breakfast buffet and a five-course gourmet dinner with drinks available in the bar throughout the day, plus spa/gym access and outdoor recreational activities. The hotel website describes the whole vibe as "pure luxury with Maldivian flare," and tastemakers clearly agree. According to luxury travel magazine Falstaff Travel, Quellenhof See Lodge ranks No. 4 on the 2024 list of 10 Best Hotels in Northern Italy.