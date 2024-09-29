One Of Italy's Most Underrated Mountain Towns Is An Elegant And Vibrant Wellness Destination
Ensconced by the foothills of the Alps in the northern Italian region of Trentino Alto-Adige rests Merano (Meran), a city renowned for its history of health and wellness. Merano's historic center is a charming blend of Italian and Austrian influences, indicative of the Trentino-Alto Adige region (or South Tyrol) which borders Austria and Switzerland. German and Italian are spoken equally throughout Merano, giving way to a unique intermingling of Alpine and Mediterranean cuisine, architecture, and traditions that make this city special.
With palm-lined riverfronts backed by snow-dusted mountain ranges, this postcard-perfect town is a fascinating contradiction, where the mild Mediterranean climate of the Adige basin meets the alpine terrain of South Tyrol. Merano's unique climate made it a magnet for health enthusiasts, gaining popularity at the end of the 19th century when Empress Elisabeth "Sissi" of Austria visited with her ailing daughter and was soon singing praises of the city's rejuvenating atmosphere. Over a century later, Merano still boasts a thriving health and wellness scene, though somewhat under the radar, complete with a massive thermal pool complex, luxury hotels, and miles of breathtaking walking trails. Discover why this South Tyrolean gem should be at the top of your list for your next wellness getaway.
Explore Alpine promenades and botanical gardens
Begin your visit to Merano by wandering the charming historic streets of the city center. Stroll down Laubengasse (or Via Portici), the oldest street in Merano jam-packed with 800 years of history. The street is defined by its arcade shops, which sell everything from outdoor apparel and luxury shoes to traditional pastries and deli supplies. To the eastern end of Laubengasse, you'll find the Duomo di San Nicolò, an imposing Gothic church dating back to the 12th century. The church's gorgeous stained glass and impressive 272-foot tower are a must-see in the historic center.
Located near breathtaking alpine meadows and wild and historic national parks, Merano is renowned for its walkability and is home to stunning treks and promenades. One of the most popular is the Tappeiner Promenade (Tappeinerweg), a 1.8-mile-long trail that winds through the city center and the hillside of Monte di Merano. The path takes promenaders past lush cypress and pine trees and offers the opportunity to climb an 18th-century gunpowder tower, the Polveriera (Pulverturm), for epic panoramic views. Don't miss Sissi's Path, a 2-mile-long walk named for Merano's original influencer, Empress Elisabeth of Austria. The trail begins in the city center, guiding visitors past eleven landmarks, including stately castles, Art Nouveau buildings, and a Roman bridge. Sissi's Path culminates at the Gardens of Trauttmansdorff Castle, a sprawling botanical complex home to 80+ gardens featuring local blooms and foliage from South Tyrol mixed with species from further afield in Asia and the Americas.
Revel in wellness at Terme Merano
After being put on the map as a destination for wellness by Empress Elisabeth "Sissi" of Austria in the 1870s, Merano has maintained its reputation for spa excellence. The Terme Merano is the city's crowning glory, a massive glass rectangular prism housing 15 indoor pools bathed in natural light, along with saunas, steam baths, and spa areas. The thermal pools are fed by water from nearby Monte San Vigilio and are maintained at temperatures between 64 and 98 degrees Fahrenheit. Take a cold plunge after unwinding in the sauna or decompress in the heated salt pool.
The property also boasts a collection of 11 outdoor pools, open seasonally from mid-May to mid-September, set amidst perfectly manicured gardens. Throw on your swim cap and goggles for laps in the sports pool or paddle around in the Bio Nature pool — its waters are sustainably maintained without chemicals or additional heating. After a long day of bathing in Terme's luxurious pools, treat yourself to a facial or massage to fully detox and restore your body's energy. Admission to the thermal baths and saunas begins at $29 for a two-hour pass or $41 for a day pass. You definitely don't want to miss out on South Tyrol's best destination for a wellness vacation.