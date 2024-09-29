One Of Italy's Most Underrated Mountain Towns Is An Elegant And Vibrant Wellness Destination

Ensconced by the foothills of the Alps in the northern Italian region of Trentino Alto-Adige rests Merano (Meran), a city renowned for its history of health and wellness. Merano's historic center is a charming blend of Italian and Austrian influences, indicative of the Trentino-Alto Adige region (or South Tyrol) which borders Austria and Switzerland. German and Italian are spoken equally throughout Merano, giving way to a unique intermingling of Alpine and Mediterranean cuisine, architecture, and traditions that make this city special.

With palm-lined riverfronts backed by snow-dusted mountain ranges, this postcard-perfect town is a fascinating contradiction, where the mild Mediterranean climate of the Adige basin meets the alpine terrain of South Tyrol. Merano's unique climate made it a magnet for health enthusiasts, gaining popularity at the end of the 19th century when Empress Elisabeth "Sissi" of Austria visited with her ailing daughter and was soon singing praises of the city's rejuvenating atmosphere. Over a century later, Merano still boasts a thriving health and wellness scene, though somewhat under the radar, complete with a massive thermal pool complex, luxury hotels, and miles of breathtaking walking trails. Discover why this South Tyrolean gem should be at the top of your list for your next wellness getaway.

