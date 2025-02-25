Hidden In Italy's Alps Is The Country's Northernmost Town Full Of Enchanting Medieval Shopping Streets

Vipiteno knows how to make an impression. Its main street, Via Città Nuova, is full of colorful buildings, quirky little shops, and cafes serving up Trentino speck (a type of ham) that you'll want to sample. At the center of it all is the Torre delle Dodici, a 150-foot clock tower that's been watching over the town since the 15th century. Also referred to as Zwölferturm in German, this historic site once marked the city gate, and its bell still rings at noon.

For something you won't find on every postcard, head to the 15th-century Town Hall, a Gothic-style structure that boasts gorgeous wood paneling and a beamed ceiling. A quick 10-minute walk from there will lead you to the Civic and Multscher museums, where you can view pieces of the Alps' grandest and priciest altars. No visit to Vipiteno is complete without marveling at castles. Castel Tasso, or Burg Reifenstein, is one of the most impressive landmarks in the region, and the inside is even better than the outside. You can still see the kitchen in its ancient setup and the rustic furnishings of the dormitories. A little farther out is Castel Pietra, which stands proudly against the mountains. Although you can't tour the grounds, its dramatic silhouette alone is enough to make you stop and stare.

Vipiteno doesn't try too hard, and that's what makes it great. It's got the kind of old-world atmosphere that pulls you in without needing to shout about it — one medieval street, castle, and tower at a time. There are so many more of these towns worth exploring, like Atrani on the Amalfi Coast and Gubbio in the heart of Italy.