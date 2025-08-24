One Of The World's Best Snorkeling Spots Hides In A Coastal Bali Village With Quiet Charm And Ethereal Beauty

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bali is home to some of the most sensational scenery in the world, and when word spreads that an island utopia is also affordable, tourists arrive in droves. 6.3 million of them in 2024, to be exact. While many flock to the southwestern beaches, few realize that exploring charming coastal regions north of the airport means a more authentic and — dare we say — enjoyable Bali experience, where the only time you'll encounter crowds is when your snorkel trip leads you into a shoal of shimmering silver fish.

Around 1 hour from bustling Denpasar, Bali's capital (and foodie) city, you'll hit East Bali, known as "old Bali." There, step back in time while still benefiting from the luxury and modernity of tropical resorts in Manggis — Bali's hidden snorkeler's paradise. So hidden, in fact, that one of its beaches is literally named Secret Beach. Shhh. Manggis sits around 1 hour 10 minutes' drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport. There are shuttles, but booking a private transfer is usually direct and budget-friendly. It lies between two of Bali's well-known snorkeling spots — Amed and Blue Lagoon — so it's no surprise that this lesser-known gulf also features exquisite snorkeling.

Fishing village vibes and a distinct lack of crowds make Manggis a welcome escape from popular party towns, but you'll still bask in plenty of beautiful beaches and lush foliage. Travelers highlight local beaches for their turquoise waters, in particular Candidasa, and also praise the lack the noise and crowds of touristy southern beaches like Kuta.