One Of The World's Best Snorkeling Spots Hides In A Coastal Bali Village With Quiet Charm And Ethereal Beauty
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bali is home to some of the most sensational scenery in the world, and when word spreads that an island utopia is also affordable, tourists arrive in droves. 6.3 million of them in 2024, to be exact. While many flock to the southwestern beaches, few realize that exploring charming coastal regions north of the airport means a more authentic and — dare we say — enjoyable Bali experience, where the only time you'll encounter crowds is when your snorkel trip leads you into a shoal of shimmering silver fish.
Around 1 hour from bustling Denpasar, Bali's capital (and foodie) city, you'll hit East Bali, known as "old Bali." There, step back in time while still benefiting from the luxury and modernity of tropical resorts in Manggis — Bali's hidden snorkeler's paradise. So hidden, in fact, that one of its beaches is literally named Secret Beach. Shhh. Manggis sits around 1 hour 10 minutes' drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport. There are shuttles, but booking a private transfer is usually direct and budget-friendly. It lies between two of Bali's well-known snorkeling spots — Amed and Blue Lagoon — so it's no surprise that this lesser-known gulf also features exquisite snorkeling.
Fishing village vibes and a distinct lack of crowds make Manggis a welcome escape from popular party towns, but you'll still bask in plenty of beautiful beaches and lush foliage. Travelers highlight local beaches for their turquoise waters, in particular Candidasa, and also praise the lack the noise and crowds of touristy southern beaches like Kuta.
Snorkel Bali's most beautiful reefs
Manggis boasts snorkeling in crystal waters above majestic coral that you can really sink your GoPro into. It's part of the 2.2 million square mile Coral Triangle, which is often likened to an underwater Amazon rainforest. Many people wax lyrical about snorkeling in this part of the world, and Manggis is a truly fantastic place to have this memorable experience.
Snorkel-thusiasts say Bali snorkeling is best from April to September, with the snorkel sweet spot of low wind and mild waves. Thankfully, Manggis waters are tranquil with colorful, shallow reefs close to the beach. Chef's kiss. Pack your reef-friendly sunscreen and plenty of water for a beach day, and while you won't usually need a wetsuit in Bali (water temperatures are typically around 82 degrees Fahrenheit), be warned that the stretch of water between the mainland and Nusa Penida tends to be colder, so Manggis waters can get chilly!
Beaches here are mostly sand, with ocean access in places like Pantai Indrawati Ulakan and Pelabuhan Amuk, although no restrooms or parking. Many guides will take you by boat, show you how to snorkel safely around reefs, and use local knowledge to pivot plans if conditions change or someone spies marine wildlife elsewhere, like manta rays or sea turtles. The coral restoration snorkel tour is particularly special as it helps support coral nurseries. If you do join a tour, you'll likely visit one of Bali's top snorkeling spots — Blue Lagoon Beach, around 20-minutes from Manggis. It's best to visit early morning when the water is calmest, and clown fish, moray eels, and reef sharks should all be on your sea life bingo card.
Accommodations and explorations in the coastal village of Manggis
For secluded ocean-view accommodations, three-star Bloo Lagoon Eco Village (pictured here) is popular and close to the reef action with private villas, stunning ocean vistas, nature walks, and easy water access; villas start at around $110 per night. Communal areas are open-plan, so much so that monkeys and monitor lizards periodically wander through.
For many travelers, budgets stretch further here, so splashing out on a fancy retreat feels more possible. Four and five-star resorts are plentiful, but one stand-out four-star spot is Alila Manggis, which describes itself as the "gateway to the dive islands of the East Coast." Modern facilities and amenities make this a comfortable stay: poolside rooms, shuttles into town, yoga classes, and snorkeling tours right from the hotel. If you're wondering when to go, Bali is busy all year, but many tourists choose September for the cooler temperatures, and May to September offers good snorkeling visibility.
Adventures abound in Manggis, with the artsy jungle neighborhood of Ubud under an hour away, trips to nearby temples, and excursions to Mount Batur that let you trek through dense Balinese jungle to the peak of an active volcano. If you're happy to stay put in Manggis, relax on Padang Bai Beach or explore the rural charm of the surrounding villages that you won't find in touristic Seminyak or Canggu. Think farmers herding cows across dirt roads, and local fishermen hauling in their catch of the day. Chances are you'll be ordering that same fish at the resort restaurant later. For your own Eat Pray Love moment (with less divorce trauma, and more world-class snorkeling), Manggis is the place.