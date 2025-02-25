Escape Bali's Tourist Crowds At This Underrated Tropical City With Tasty Street Food And Colorful Markets

If you ask locals where to find the best food in Bali, Indonesia, chances are they'll rattle off one of the many duck restaurants in the rice fields or a palatial beach club with sunset views. But if you ask again, and specify that you're looking for flavor-packed, off-the-tourist-path deliciousness, they'll send you to Denpasar.

Situated only 20 to 30 minutes from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), Denpasar is Bali's capital city. Tens of thousands of people commute into the center daily for work. It's where you find the non-touristic businesses — computer repair shops, malls, clinics, and offices, to name a few. However, Denpasar also offers museums, ornate Hindu temples, bustling markets, and flavors from all over Indonesia.

Now, digital nomads and the those that belong to the Ubud wellness scene may consider Denpasar one of the destinations to avoid in Bali if you hate crowds. But the chaotic streets and hectic pace of life are the price you pay for unforgettable food and under-the-radar attractions. It's best explored using ride-hail apps like Grab or Gojek. Although the scooter option is cheaper and faster, you'll be glad you booked a car once you see how some people drive in the capital city. One more thing: Many food carts and small restaurants don't accept credit cards, so bring cash (in small denominations).