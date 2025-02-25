Escape Bali's Tourist Crowds At This Underrated Tropical City With Tasty Street Food And Colorful Markets
If you ask locals where to find the best food in Bali, Indonesia, chances are they'll rattle off one of the many duck restaurants in the rice fields or a palatial beach club with sunset views. But if you ask again, and specify that you're looking for flavor-packed, off-the-tourist-path deliciousness, they'll send you to Denpasar.
Situated only 20 to 30 minutes from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), Denpasar is Bali's capital city. Tens of thousands of people commute into the center daily for work. It's where you find the non-touristic businesses — computer repair shops, malls, clinics, and offices, to name a few. However, Denpasar also offers museums, ornate Hindu temples, bustling markets, and flavors from all over Indonesia.
Now, digital nomads and the those that belong to the Ubud wellness scene may consider Denpasar one of the destinations to avoid in Bali if you hate crowds. But the chaotic streets and hectic pace of life are the price you pay for unforgettable food and under-the-radar attractions. It's best explored using ride-hail apps like Grab or Gojek. Although the scooter option is cheaper and faster, you'll be glad you booked a car once you see how some people drive in the capital city. One more thing: Many food carts and small restaurants don't accept credit cards, so bring cash (in small denominations).
Discover the best Indonesian cuisine in Denpasar
Once you sample the nasi ayam (chicken rice) at Nasi Ayam Kedewatan Ibu Mangku – Renon, you'll understand why the flight to Bali and bad jet lag are completely worth it. Situated in a serene water garden, this humble Balinese eatery offers rice topped with chicken, curries, and other side dishes. Alternatively, try nasi padang at RM Padang Tuah Sakato or Masakan Padang Minang Berkah. Originating in Sumatra, nasi padang consists of a plate of rice topped with your choice of curried meats, fried fish, sauces, vegetables, and all sorts of savory goodies. The concept is similar to nasi ayam, but the selection is greater and the flavors are extra punchy. Point at the toppings you want, and at the end, the owner will weigh your dish.
Next, pay a visit to Sate Plecing Mak Lukluk, a go-to snack stall for endless skewers of tender pork topped with fragrant plecing (a rich, slightly spicy tomato sauce). Stop by Babi Guling Beraspinge for a heaping plate of babi guling, whole spit-roasted pig stuffed with cassava leaves and herbs. The ultra-juicy meat comes with crispy pork skin and a Balinese salad topped with toasted coconut.
Finally, experience a taste of Java, a stunning Indonesian island without over-tourism and crowds, at Bakwan Surabaya. The menu highlight is bakwan — pork, fish, or chicken meatballs served in a fragrant broth. This dish comes from Surabaya, a port city in eastern Java, and is one of the region's top street foods.
Experience Bali's largest traditional market and stunning monuments
After eating, visit Badung Market, the largest market in Bali. Spread over four floors and overflowing into the street, it offers fresh produce, vibrant textiles, and daily goods that local Balinese people need. This massive market is next to Jalan Sulawesi, the premier textile street in Bali. Here, you can buy intricate sarongs and batik shirts for less than half what you'd pay in touristy areas. Don't forget to try the pisang goreng (fried banana) hawked by the legion of street vendors — you'll thank us later.
If you still have energy, visit the impressive Bajra Sandhi Monument. Constructed in 1987, this towering stone structure symbolizes the Balinese people's struggle against Dutch colonial oppression. The observation deck boasts impressive views of the city, while the manicured gardens are ideal for a late afternoon stroll. Fragrant frangipani and palm trees line the walkways, while the museum offers well-curated, interactive displays about Balinese history. Finally, add a stop at Agung Jagatnatha Temple, a place of worship devoted to Ida Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, the highest power in Balinese Hinduism. Admire the detailed statues or simply take in the tranquil atmosphere.
We don't recommend choosing a hotel in Denpasar due to the traffic and noise. However, Sanur (15 minutes from Denpasar) offers estate-like resorts overlooking the ocean. Relax in a tropical garden oasis at Puri Santrian Beach Resort and walk to beachfront shacks, like Titie's Warung, serving the freshest seafood at affordable prices.