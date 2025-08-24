Colorado's Quintessential Mountain Getaway Offers Seclusion, Luxury, Stunning Views, And Park Access
There's nothing quite like escaping to the mountains, walking amongst the lofty pine trees, and breathing in the crisp, clean air. Few places in the U.S. are more iconic as a hiker's paradise than Colorado, home to more than 17,000 trails and four national parks. Many visitors opt to camp in the wilderness or book no-frills lodging for the duration of their stay. However, if combining outdoor adventure with high-end comfort sounds more like your cup of tea, consider booking a stay at Taharaa Mountain Lodge in the Estes Valley, just a few miles from Rocky Mountain National Park, a hidden gem for wilderness lovers.
The rustic, high-end mountain lodge is situated at the base of Lily Mountain, which reaches almost 10,000 feet at the summit. Step into the grand lobby, with its high ceiling, comfy leather armchairs, and stag-themed chandelier, and you will be treated to gorgeous views of the mountain and surrounding dense woodland. The lodge has just 18 rooms, giving it a low-key, intimate vibe. All guests enjoy access to the outdoor hot tub and sauna as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and free parking. Each morning, a made-to-order breakfast is served in the breakfast room, which boasts yet even more breathtaking views. Plus, the lodge also houses a popular restaurant, the Twin Owls Steakhouse, which one Redditor claimed served the best steak in Colorado.
Making the most of your stay at Taharaa Mountain Lodge
All rooms at Taharaa Mountain Lodge have private balconies with a table and set of chairs, where you can relax and take in the scenery. Estes Park averages 300 sunny days per year, so even in the winter months, you should be able to enjoy the view. The rooms themselves are cozy and bright. Think wooden beams and furnishings, large beds, and plenty of sunlight. The suites all feature a jacuzzi bath, perfect for recuperating after a challenging hike. Guests can also book massage treatments at the Tahraa spa, including hot stone, deep tissue, and couples massages. The lodge is adults-only, fostering a tranquil and relaxed atmosphere.
Another reason to stay at Taharaa Mountain Lodge is its proximity to an endless variety of mountain trails. Rocky Mountain National Park is just a few minutes' drive from the lodge and has 355 miles of hiking trails. This includes the beginner-friendly trail to Emerald Lake, where you might spot elk swimming in the water. If you love a scenic drive, take the Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park, America's highest continuous paved road with unparalleled scenery of dense pine forests, glittering lakes, and snowy peaks. After a day of adventuring, it will be pure bliss to return to the quiet luxury of the lodge to indulge in some quality relaxation. As of this writing, prices start at around $230 per night. The nearest major airport is Denver International Airport, which is approximately a 90-minute drive from the lodge.