Colorado's Quintessential Mountain Getaway Offers Seclusion, Luxury, Stunning Views, And Park Access

There's nothing quite like escaping to the mountains, walking amongst the lofty pine trees, and breathing in the crisp, clean air. Few places in the U.S. are more iconic as a hiker's paradise than Colorado, home to more than 17,000 trails and four national parks. Many visitors opt to camp in the wilderness or book no-frills lodging for the duration of their stay. However, if combining outdoor adventure with high-end comfort sounds more like your cup of tea, consider booking a stay at Taharaa Mountain Lodge in the Estes Valley, just a few miles from Rocky Mountain National Park, a hidden gem for wilderness lovers.

The rustic, high-end mountain lodge is situated at the base of Lily Mountain, which reaches almost 10,000 feet at the summit. Step into the grand lobby, with its high ceiling, comfy leather armchairs, and stag-themed chandelier, and you will be treated to gorgeous views of the mountain and surrounding dense woodland. The lodge has just 18 rooms, giving it a low-key, intimate vibe. All guests enjoy access to the outdoor hot tub and sauna as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and free parking. Each morning, a made-to-order breakfast is served in the breakfast room, which boasts yet even more breathtaking views. Plus, the lodge also houses a popular restaurant, the Twin Owls Steakhouse, which one Redditor claimed served the best steak in Colorado.