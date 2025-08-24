Rick Steves Reveals The Hidden Price Difference You Should Look For At European Markets

Grocery stores are a must-visit in new countries. You never know what surprises you'll find on the shelves. But if you're American and heading to Europe, there are a few things to know before you walk through those sliding doors. Rick Steves, the beloved travel guru known for his practical Europe tips, advised fans in an article on his website to pay close attention to how food is priced, because the numbers might not mean what you think they do.

You might be used to clear sticker price on every item — $2.49 per avocado, $3.99 for a bag of apples — but at many open-air markets and grocery stores across Europe, the price tag you see on produce, cheese, meats, or deli items is usually per kilo (kilogram), not per pound or per unit. That makes a big difference. A wedge of cheese marked "€16" might seem steep, until you realize it's €16 per kilogram, and your slice may only be, say, 200 grams (which would be about €3.20, which is about $3.73 USD). Misreading that could mean thinking you're spending €16 on a single piece of cheese –– which is definitely not the case.

Not everything is priced strictly by the kilo, though. Steves also shared that some items are listed by 100 grams (often labeled "100g" or "hg"), 500 grams, or even by the quarter kilo. Meats, pâtés, olives, and cheeses commonly follow this pricing format. Other items may be priced per bunch, per container, or, very rarely, per piece.