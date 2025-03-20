Northern Europe's Largest Street Food Market Is A Waterfront Paradise Of Food And Events In Copenhagen

The chic Danish capital of Copenhagen has been hot on the map for a minute. Celebrated for its storybook-like architecture, vibrant culture, and Vogue-worthy street-style scene, it seems like every few months a new concept store or immersive Michelin-starred restaurant is making waves in the city. But this charming metropolis is more than a collection of hip hot spots; it's a thriving hub for innovation, creativity, and cuisine from across the globe. Whether you're biking along the waterfront or diving deep into the culinary landscape, Copenhagen is the kind of place that melds old-world charm with modern-day spirit in a way that keeps us coming back for more. And in a city where there's so much to love, one particular must-visit spot is Reffen.

Located in the hip Refshaleøen district of Copenhagen, which was once an industrial harbor, Reffen is Northern Europe's largest street food market. Featuring a diverse array of over 50 international food stalls, innovative bars, and immersive workshops, it's not only one of the coolest places to explore in the city — it's a total paradise for foodies and culture enthusiasts. And while the selection of food and beverages is more than impressive, what really sets Reffen apart from the rest is its commitment to small businesses and sustainability. Whether you're in it for the food, the vibes, or just because you love eco-conscious experiences, one thing is certain: You need to spend an afternoon (at the very least!) at Reffen.