Northern Europe's Largest Street Food Market Is A Waterfront Paradise Of Food And Events In Copenhagen
The chic Danish capital of Copenhagen has been hot on the map for a minute. Celebrated for its storybook-like architecture, vibrant culture, and Vogue-worthy street-style scene, it seems like every few months a new concept store or immersive Michelin-starred restaurant is making waves in the city. But this charming metropolis is more than a collection of hip hot spots; it's a thriving hub for innovation, creativity, and cuisine from across the globe. Whether you're biking along the waterfront or diving deep into the culinary landscape, Copenhagen is the kind of place that melds old-world charm with modern-day spirit in a way that keeps us coming back for more. And in a city where there's so much to love, one particular must-visit spot is Reffen.
Located in the hip Refshaleøen district of Copenhagen, which was once an industrial harbor, Reffen is Northern Europe's largest street food market. Featuring a diverse array of over 50 international food stalls, innovative bars, and immersive workshops, it's not only one of the coolest places to explore in the city — it's a total paradise for foodies and culture enthusiasts. And while the selection of food and beverages is more than impressive, what really sets Reffen apart from the rest is its commitment to small businesses and sustainability. Whether you're in it for the food, the vibes, or just because you love eco-conscious experiences, one thing is certain: You need to spend an afternoon (at the very least!) at Reffen.
Why Reffen is a can't-miss attraction in Copenhagen
Reffen is more than just great food (although the selection really is rather mouth-watering). It's about connection, creativity, and community. Tucked away in a once-forgotten harbor, flanked by weathered workshops and industrial relics, this bustling market made up of recycled shipping containers brings together food, art, and an undeniable entrepreneurial spirit. Here you'll find a mix of street food from far-flung places (like Gambia or Argentina), bars (we recommend Bar Sol, which boasts beachy Mediterranean vibes), and exciting events like flea markets and techno yoga. There's also Klub Werkstatt, which resides in what was once an old engine workshop, that offers up a lively lineup of rotating DJs to get the party started.
Because of its location along the water, and the fact that it's pretty much all outdoors, Reffen is only open during the warm-weather months (typically starting around mid- to late March). To welcome the start of the season, Reffen typically hosts an opening weekend which includes lots of live music, DJ marathons, a flea market, and a "Bloody Mary Sunday." For colder months, when the outdoor portion of Reffen closes for the season, Klub Werkstatt is where all the cool kids gather for great food, drinks, and vibes. This unique space is a true melting pot (as was intended), where locals and tourists can come together to grub, gab, and gather inspiration.
How to get to Reffen and things to do nearby
Most visitors will arrive in Copenhagen via Copenhagen Airport, the least stressful airport in the world. From there, we advise taking the train or metro into the city (it's only a 15-minute ride to get to most central locations). Getting to Reffen is relatively easy. There's a bike path along the water, or you can travel by bus or on foot. Reffen is open from March to September, but some of the other spots on the lot (like Klub Werkstatt) are open year-round. It's best to check online before your visit.
Near Reffen, there are a couple of must-visit places you'll want to add to your itinerary. Copenhagen Contemporary is an intriguing art museum that usually has some incredible installations. There's also La Banchina, which is a cute little waterfront cafe that is often buzzing with sunbathers and people looking to take a dip in the water. A quick 10-minute bike ride away, you'll find the Nyhavn district, one of the most iconic areas in the country, or you can take a short bike ride over to Christiania (the controversial hippie district) for a fresh organic meal and a slice of the city's counterculture. Copenhagen also has a ton of museums, parks, and shops located a mere stone's throw away from Reffen, so you'll certainly have no shortage of things to do before or after your visit. From the drool-inducing flavors to the plethora of events, Reffen is the perfect blend of culture and creativity that truly embodies all the things we love about Copenhagen.