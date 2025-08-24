Hidden In The California Desert Is A Giant Boulder Surrounded By Colorful UFO Legends And Lore

As the state with the most national parks, California is full of endless charm and many a wonder. In fact, one of its parks is in the vicinity of a legendary monolith whose sheer scale must be seen to be believed. The Giant Rock in Landers, 30 minutes north of the town of Joshua Tree, stands seven storeys tall and has earned a reputation for being the largest freestanding boulder in the world. It's said to weigh 30,000 tons and cover 5,800 square feet of dusty ground in an isolated corner of Southern California's Mojave Desert. A whole 3 miles beyond the outskirts of Landers, there's nothing else of interest in the vicinity — you'd have to drive out to the Rock just to see it. Luckily, its eccentric history and UFO lore are an excuse enough to make the detour.

Cropping out from the desert's vast nothingness, the Rock is an easily identifiable landmark, though no one really knows anything about how it was formed. For hundreds, if not thousands, of years before European settlement, the Serrano and Chemehuevi Native American desert tribes revered it as an Indian Holy Ground of important gatherings among chieftains. They marked its north face with an image of a scorpion to protect the surrounding area and signify that it was a special place. And of course, as an exceptional landmark, it has borne witness to a few exceptional people and moments in history, including a resident German miner, a WWII pilot turned meditation and extraterrestrial fanatic, and a historic prophecy about the future of humankind.