Just Outside Of Joshua Tree, This Quirky California Desert Destination Is A Favorite Among Filmmakers
When you picture the setting for old Western movies and TV series — sunbaked desert, big blue skies, tumbleweeds blowing across vast, dusty plains — most people think of destinations in Arizona and Utah. But a small community in California called Pioneertown, just 16 miles from Joshua Tree National Park, was the filming location for more than 200 film and television productions in its midcentury heyday, including six seasons of "The Cisco Kid" (1950-1956), five seasons of the "Gene Autry Show" (1959-1955), and the Robert Redford vehicle "Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here" (1969).
Several decades later, Pioneertown is a revitalized pop culture landmark. Walking down its well-preserved 1880s-style Mane Street, lined with antique wooden structures housing a saloon, jail, bank, post office, bathhouse, and stables, it's clear why Pioneertown is on the National Register of Historic Places. But the place appeals to concertgoers and art enthusiasts, as well, with stylish boutiques, art galleries, and a popular live music venue that's hosted the likes of Paul McCartney and Iron & Wine.
History of Pioneertown, California
Founded in 1946, Pioneertown was the brainchild of a group of Hollywood producers, actors, and investors, including big names like Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. The idea was to build an Old West-style town on 32,000 acres that could function as a movie set, a place for people to live and work, and a tourist attraction, all rolled into one.
Though the town's old wooden facades appeared in the background of many films and TV shows, their period-specific look was only for show. Inside, they contained amenities for contemporary visitors and temporary residents, including an ice cream parlor, a beauty shop, a bowling alley, and overnight lodgings. The Pioneertown Post Office, still fully functional, is thought to be the most photographed USPS location in the United States.
Can't get enough of the wild west? Consider a trip to America's ultimate wild west destination in Arizona or this unique wild west Nevada town that's a gateway to Great Basin National Park.
How to visit this living breathing movie set
Hollywood's attention moved to Palm Springs with the rise of the Rat Pack in the 1960s, and the so-called "living breathing movie set" of Pioneertown began its slow decline. Though never entirely abandoned, far fewer productions were filmed there by the 1970s. But the story wasn't over yet: the 1982 opening of Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace would change the town's fate.
What started as a down-to-earth biker bar has transformed into a hipster-friendly music venue and barbecue joint that attracts Coachella-goers and music fans across a wide range of genres. And today, it's just one of the unique spots worth visiting on a detour to Pioneertown, a 25-minute drive from Joshua Tree National Park or 45 minutes from Palm Springs and its international airport.
For the best experience, visit on a weekend, when most businesses are open from midday to dusk. Pioneertown is free to visit every day of the year and currently features six dining options and the quirky boutique Pioneertown Motel for overnight stays. If you're looking to spend the night elsewhere in the area, see the five best destinations to glamp near Joshua Tree National Park, or consider checking into a vintage motel in California's retro city with cool shops and trendy eateries, about an hour-long drive from Pioneertown.