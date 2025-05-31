Just Outside Of Joshua Tree, This Quirky California Desert Destination Is A Favorite Among Filmmakers

Hollywood's attention moved to Palm Springs with the rise of the Rat Pack in the 1960s, and the so-called "living breathing movie set" of Pioneertown began its slow decline. Though never entirely abandoned, far fewer productions were filmed there by the 1970s. But the story wasn't over yet: the 1982 opening of Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace would change the town's fate.

What started as a down-to-earth biker bar has transformed into a hipster-friendly music venue and barbecue joint that attracts Coachella-goers and music fans across a wide range of genres. And today, it's just one of the unique spots worth visiting on a detour to Pioneertown, a 25-minute drive from Joshua Tree National Park or 45 minutes from Palm Springs and its international airport.

For the best experience, visit on a weekend, when most businesses are open from midday to dusk. Pioneertown is free to visit every day of the year and currently features six dining options and the quirky boutique Pioneertown Motel for overnight stays. If you're looking to spend the night elsewhere in the area, see the five best destinations to glamp near Joshua Tree National Park, or consider checking into a vintage motel in California's retro city with cool shops and trendy eateries, about an hour-long drive from Pioneertown.