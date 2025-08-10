The State With The Most National Parks Is Filled With Scenic Beaches, Rolling Mountains, And Endless Charm

There are 63 national parks in the United States, but they certainly aren't shared equally. In fact, there's a stack of states that have no national preserve at all. Meanwhile, other territories have plenty to go around. There's Utah, home of the epic yet rather dangerous Zion National Park, with five. There's also Alaska, The Last Frontier of tundra and glaciers and grizzly-stalked rivers, with eight. However, nothing can beat the legendary land out west that is California — the most blessed corner of the country on the national park front.

The fabled Golden State has a whopping nine individual parks up its sequoia-scented sleeve. That's more than double the number of chart-topping singles enjoyed by the Beach Boys, and triple the number of times Argentina has won the World Cup — just in case you wanted things put into perspective. Basically, there's oodles of outdoors to get through in California.

What's especially alluring is the fact that the national parks of California are spread right across the state. They range from the salt-washed rocks of the Channel Islands off the shores of Santa Barbara, through the gnarled rocks of Joshua Tree, into the cave systems and mighty tree stands of Sequoia and Kings Canyon, and up to the mist-laden coast redwoods of the far north. Visiting the lot promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime journey from coast to peaks to forests, especially since there are totemic, bucket-list destinations among the bunch (Yosemite, here's looking at you!).