TSA Has Banned These Hair Tools In Checked Bags (Here's What You Need To Know)
If you're packing for a trip, you may be aware of some items that have been recently banned by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Most of the restrictions pertain to carry-on bags. Some of the banned items are pretty funny, like toy foam swords and Magic 8 Balls. On the other hand, restrictions on other items are quite upsetting, such as kids' weighted stuffed animals. However, the latest ban may surprise you: cordless hair tools in checked baggage.
If you're planning on traveling with a cordless curling iron or flatiron, under no circumstances should you put them in your checked baggage (carry-on luggage is permitted at a limit of one iron per person), according to both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the TSA. The curling irons and hair straighteners that are banned are those fueled by either butane or gas cartridges. In addition, you are not permitted to bring any gas refill cartridges for them.
You can, however, pack cordless curling irons and flat irons in your carry-on bag if, and only if, you have a safety cover over the heating element. However, the refill cartridges are banned from both checked and carry-on bags. This is mainly because the FAA considers compressed, flammable, or toxic gases as hazardous materials. This ban doesn't affect plug-in electric curling irons and hair straighteners with cords, as those are allowed in both carry-on and checked luggage.
Travel hair styling and TSA's new ban on cordless hair tools in checked baggage
The ban on cordless curling irons and flatirons in checked bags may be frustrating, but at least you don't have to sacrifice them if you pack just one carry-on bag for your vacation. However, if you're traveling for a special event, such as a wedding, and you're doing hair for others in addition to yourself, the complete ban on refill cartridges may be an issue for you. But remember, there is no ban on the corded versions of these hair tools or other safe, non-electric hair products.
There are a few alternatives to consider while traveling if you don't have a corded device or a safety cover for your cordless ones. First, if you're willing to put in a little time, you can try the Shynek Rollers Hair Curlers available on Amazon. These curlers are rolled into your hair at night, allowing you to wake up with perfect curls the next day. No power or heat needed!
Straightening hair can be a bit more challenging, but if you have wavy hair, you can try using larger rollers. You can also wash your hair at night and apply a straightening cream, like CHI Straight Guard Smoothing Styling Cream. Then, wrap your hair around your head and cover it with a scarf while you sleep. Another option is to use your hotel's hair dryer on a cool setting and gently blow-dry your hair with a round brush. Nevertheless, a corded hair straightener might be your best choice.