TSA Has Banned These Hair Tools In Checked Bags (Here's What You Need To Know)

If you're packing for a trip, you may be aware of some items that have been recently banned by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Most of the restrictions pertain to carry-on bags. Some of the banned items are pretty funny, like toy foam swords and Magic 8 Balls. On the other hand, restrictions on other items are quite upsetting, such as kids' weighted stuffed animals. However, the latest ban may surprise you: cordless hair tools in checked baggage.

If you're planning on traveling with a cordless curling iron or flatiron, under no circumstances should you put them in your checked baggage (carry-on luggage is permitted at a limit of one iron per person), according to both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the TSA. The curling irons and hair straighteners that are banned are those fueled by either butane or gas cartridges. In addition, you are not permitted to bring any gas refill cartridges for them.

You can, however, pack cordless curling irons and flat irons in your carry-on bag if, and only if, you have a safety cover over the heating element. However, the refill cartridges are banned from both checked and carry-on bags. This is mainly because the FAA considers compressed, flammable, or toxic gases as hazardous materials. This ban doesn't affect plug-in electric curling irons and hair straighteners with cords, as those are allowed in both carry-on and checked luggage.