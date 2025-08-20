Google's New 'Flight Deals' Feature Uses AI To Help One Particular Kind Of Traveler Find Affordable Airfares

Scoring great travel deals is becoming increasingly complicated, with often conflicting advice, like when to buy international tickets for the lowest price or how to snag last-minute, cheap flights. The process can feel frustrating and overwhelming, especially as flying keeps getting more expensive. However, Google is stepping in to simplify the experience with a new AI-powered tool called Flight Deals, designed to help flexible and curious travelers discover new destinations at affordable prices without the hassle.

Traditionally, booking through Google Flights means opening the home page, manually entering your travel dates as well as your departure city, destination, and travel dates, then tweaking filters for one-way, round-trip, or multi-city journeys. It's a useful tool, but it requires a lot of hand-holding. While you can explore a calendar view to compare prices, finding cheap alternatives often requires clicking through several menus or adjusting parameters on your own.

Flight Deals changes that through its use of its generative AI assistant, Gemini. The tool allows travelers to describe their ideal trips in everyday language, similar to how you might talk to a travel agent. It's especially useful for flexible travelers, offering suggestions for a range of dates and destinations based on real-time data from across the web. The AI-powered tool is focused on flights for now, so you'll have to use other options to plan the rest. Flight Deals is currently in its beta iteration and is available in the U.S., Canada, and India. Google says it plans to expand access and features as it gathers user feedback.