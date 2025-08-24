Why Travelers Should Avoid Packing Shoes In Luggage (And The Space-Saving Spot To Put Them Instead)

Shoes are usually one of the heaviest items in your luggage. Their volume and often odd shape can make packing your suitcase as efficiently as possible a real challenge. Not only do they eat up precious room and weigh down your bag, but they can also leave your clothes dirty if stuffed alongside them without protection. For your next flight, instead of squeezing your extra pair of shoes into your luggage, try an alternative that can free up valuable space: just clip the shoes to the outside of your backpack.

This packing tip is flight attendant-approved, with one Redditor noting how they "see this all the time and don't care." They add that the only potential problem is that the dangling shoes may swing into other passengers. To solve this issue, make sure that the shoes are covered with a plastic bag or simply unclip and hold them when you're entering the plane. This easy strategy ensures that the inside of your checked luggage is clean and full of other useful things for your trip.