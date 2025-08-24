This Red Flag In The Reviews Can Tell You If An Airbnb Is Owned By A Big Company

Let's face it: Most vacationers still choose Airbnb for their short-term stays. A survey by Skift showed that while the top three short-term booking platforms took the lion's share of the market in 2024, Airbnb far outperformed its closest competitors — Booking and Expedia. Unfortunately, this market dominance has led to a seller's market mentality among some property owners. You can see this in stays that lack adequate amenities, have inconveniently late check-in times (or early check-out times), or worse, don't match the pictures.

Luckily, there are some Airbnb red flags to watch out for to avoid encountering these less-than-desirable situations, and you can spot them just by sifting through reviews. A major red flag is when the reviews make no mention of the host by name or note any in-person interaction. After all, if there truly was an individual host, guests often point them out and note how helpful (or unhelpful) they were during the stay.

Other red flags include listings that only show close-up photos of items instead of entire rooms, as they can be a big indicator that something is being hidden. Descriptions or instructions written in all caps can also point to a rude or unreasonable host.