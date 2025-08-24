This Famous Texas Landmark Has Been Called One Of The Most Disappointing Attractions In America

It's a common experience that some of the most famous destinations end up being the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world, whether because of inflated expectations, crowds, or a sense of artificiality catering to tourism. Texas hasn't been immune to its share of underwhelming attractions, with the San Antonio River Walk getting called one of the world's most overrated tourist traps, for example. But if there's one place that San Antonio is known for above all, it's the Alamo Mission. Based on a study by the gaming company Jeffbet, people might "remember the Alamo" not for its legend but for its letdown, as it was ranked among the 20 most disappointing tourist attractions in the U.S.

The Jeffbet study aggregated reviews of popular tourist destinations across the country and compiled the "most disappointing" list based on which had the most low-star reviews with phrases like "below expectations" or "fell short" that indicate disappointment. The Alamo landed in No. 15, sandwiched between the Space Needle and Old Faithful — and at No. 1 was Florida's Kennedy Space Center, which has a history of disappointing crowds. While the Alamo is still less disappointing than 14 other popular spots, it consistently underwhelms, often because of its meek size; Thrillist once ranked the Alamo among the "9 most disappointingly small tourist attractions." The Alamo Director Becky Dinnin told CBS News that the average visitor only spends eight minutes at the site. A Tripadvisor review summed it up bluntly: "​​Small space couldn't see in room if you were on a handicapped scooter. Not much to see anyway so save your time and go elsewhere."