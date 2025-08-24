Why Tourists Should Avoid Napping Right After A Long Flight Abroad

If a nap upon arrival was the only thought that got you through a long, grueling flight, well, we've got some news for you: That nap you planned to take is nothing but counterproductive to beating jet lag, no matter how much your body feels like it deserves the rest. If your flight lands in the daytime, forgoing a nap and seeking out natural light can give you a running start on adjusting to your new time zone. "Light is the biggest [factor in] our ability to get to sleep that night or to do any of our daily functions," sleep expert Dr. Carmel Harrington tells Qantas. "The worst thing we can do when we get into a new time zone is not expose ourselves to bright light in the morning at say 7 o'clock in the morning."

You may be thinking, "What's the big deal about napping for a few hours? So I'll be out of it temporarily, but I should get back into the groove of things in a few days." As it turns out, jet lag can wreak havoc on more than just our travel itineraries. Plus, it can greatly affect travelers expected to be at their peak performance after a long flight across multiple time zones, such as business travelers who are expected to attend meetings or athletes slated to participate in an event. It's a slippery slope: Napping can veer your body clock off course, leaving you in the throes of jet lag much longer, which in turn can cause sluggishness, sickness, and a general feeling of malaise — in short, all the things you don't want to experience when you're traveling.