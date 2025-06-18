The World's Most Walkable City In 2025 Is A Sun-Drenched Easy-To-Explore Capital Packed With Iconic Sights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

La passeggiata, Italy's most treasured way of life, is a delightful amble along main streets and squares with no particular destination, simply imbibing fresh air, picking up the latest gossip, savoring street scenery, and of course, indulging in an unplanned gelato or aperitivo. It's no surprise, then, that Rome has topped GuruWalk's list of the world's most walkable cities for 2025 — a ranking based on traveler preferences, tour bookings, and page views on the site. This crowd-favorite capital is easy to explore and packed with iconic sights, best discovered one step at a time.

Each step is also a passage through nearly 2,800 years of some of the world's most intriguing history, a sensorial deep dive of breathtaking sights, vibrant flavors and aromas, animated conversations, and irrepressible energy. Considering it takes just an hour to stroll from one end of the historic center to the other, with most of its major monuments clustered together, an itinerary powered by foot is easy and efficient. New pedestrian paths such as Piazza Pia and Via Ottaviano around the Vatican City area, and Via di San Gregorio connecting the Colosseum to Circus Maximus, along with more under construction, make getting around even more pleasant. Keep in mind, though, that temperatures soar in sun-drenched southern Italian summers, so gear up with sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses if you visit during this season.

As you plot your Rome sightseeing agendas, allow space for cultural curiosities waiting around every corner, and moments for unplanned food and antique market dalliances. It's the best of both worlds, coming face-to-face with the city's unmissable attractions while rubbing shoulders with its vibrant daily life. As writer and dedicated flaneur Henry James reported in "Italian Hours," randomly roving Roman streets "served me to perfection and introduced me to the best things."