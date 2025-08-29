Tennessee's 'River City' Is A Charming Town With A Historic Downtown, Outdoor Fun, And Lush Scenery

You might not expect a tiny town of about 2,300 people to be replete with a plethora of exciting visits, but Carthage — known informally as River City — will surprise you. The quaint town gained the moniker of River City from its position on the western edge of Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region, and it played a crucial role in the back and forth of the Civil War. Today, it beautifully blends culture, history, and nature, giving visitors a warm sip of Tennessee's small-town charm. Throw in two Nobel Prize winners — including the man known as the father of the United Nations, Cordell Hull ' and you've got a special little town waiting to be enjoyed.

You'll be reminded of that as you drive into town across the historic Cordell Hull Bridge, which stands tall above the Cumberland River and captures stunning views of the downtown and riverbanks. The 1936 bridge underwent a multimillion-dollar restoration in 2007 and remains one of Carthage's most iconic landmarks. Not far from the bridge, Hull's historic home still stands tall, just a few steps away from the stunning Carthage United Methodist Church, a Gothic Revival structure built in 1889. If you're wondering about the other Nobel Prize winner, that honor was awarded to Al Gore, the former U.S. senator and vice president, who was rewarded for his work in raising awareness of climate change. Gore spend his youthful summers in Carthage, working on the family tobacco farm.