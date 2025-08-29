Tennessee's 'River City' Is A Charming Town With A Historic Downtown, Outdoor Fun, And Lush Scenery
You might not expect a tiny town of about 2,300 people to be replete with a plethora of exciting visits, but Carthage — known informally as River City — will surprise you. The quaint town gained the moniker of River City from its position on the western edge of Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region, and it played a crucial role in the back and forth of the Civil War. Today, it beautifully blends culture, history, and nature, giving visitors a warm sip of Tennessee's small-town charm. Throw in two Nobel Prize winners — including the man known as the father of the United Nations, Cordell Hull ' and you've got a special little town waiting to be enjoyed.
You'll be reminded of that as you drive into town across the historic Cordell Hull Bridge, which stands tall above the Cumberland River and captures stunning views of the downtown and riverbanks. The 1936 bridge underwent a multimillion-dollar restoration in 2007 and remains one of Carthage's most iconic landmarks. Not far from the bridge, Hull's historic home still stands tall, just a few steps away from the stunning Carthage United Methodist Church, a Gothic Revival structure built in 1889. If you're wondering about the other Nobel Prize winner, that honor was awarded to Al Gore, the former U.S. senator and vice president, who was rewarded for his work in raising awareness of climate change. Gore spend his youthful summers in Carthage, working on the family tobacco farm.
How to visit Carthage and where to stay
River City has plenty to explore, but it requires attention. Carthage is one of those places that brings you back in touch with the joy of simple living. It's also extremely easy to reach, just about an hour from Nashville International Airport (BNA), and it's relatively easy to find accommodation while on a budget in Carthage, especially if you're willing to stay flexible. A night at the Budget Inn Carthage will cost you about $80, and there are plenty of similar options. Once you're here, downtown Carthage is the best place to start, beginning with the Smith County Courthouse. Built in 1879 in the Second Empire architectural style, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Then there's the Hotel Walton, built in 1904, which is still in operation. Though the place retains the rustic charm of its original architectural style, with vibrant stained-glass doors and massive porches, the rooms are adorned with modern design elements as well as antiques. As you walk down the streets from the hotel, you'll find little candy shops, antique furniture, and thrift stores with colorful canopies at the entrance, lending a bit of vivaciousness to the serenity of this town. These shops make great stops for buying souvenirs you might want to carry back for your friends or family.
Where to eat in Carthage
Much like Waverly, the other "River City" in Tennessee, Carthage is surrounded by lush greenery and winding water bodies. If you're more into nature exploration, you can hike along the Turkey Creek Nature Trail. It is a mix of hardwood forest and riparian habitat, and a relatively easy hike. You can explore the entire trail in under 20 minutes, so if you're visiting the quaint town only for a day, you can easily club it with a tour of the historic downtown.
After you've taken in the charming structures steeped in history and explored the surrounding nature, head to Rojas Kitchen for some excellent Mexican food. It's best to plan your lunch at Roja if you're visiting River City over the weekend, as it doesn't open for dinner. If you're in the mood for a round of drinks and dinner afterward, Ebel's Tavern is the spot. Inspired by William Walton, the town's founder and a Revolutionary War figure whose first business was a tavern and ferry, Ebel's is always buzzing with people and has an energy that's hard to resist. It's also housed inside the historic Courier Building, built in 1913, which eventually came to house a weekly publication. The menu features hand-cut aged center steaks, wild-caught tuna, fresh oysters, and scallops. Perhaps not a thrill-fueled ride throughout, but these indulgent little treats coupled with Carthage's serenity will make you feel like you've taken a long, luxurious nap after days of hard labor.