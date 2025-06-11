This Quiet Tennessee River City Offers Dreamy Lake Days, Timeless Charm, And Small-Town Soul

Waverly's small-town charm is undeniable, consisting of locally owned restaurants, community festivals, and antique treasures. As you wander the picturesque streets, you'll run into small shops and boutiques filled with clothes, home decor, vintage goods, and food straight from local farms (Overholt's Farm Market is well worth a stop).

Transport yourself back in time at Waverly's old-school restaurants, serving up plenty of seafood sourced from the nearby Kentucky Lake and Southern comfort food to fill your belly. There are places like Waverly Cafe, which Tripadvisor reviewer @jrhWaverly described by saying, "We are so blessed to have this wonderful little place in our little town. Nicely decorated, well managed place. Food is excellent!" There's also Jen's Steak and Seafood, Carol's Restaurant, Gutter Bound Distillery in nearby Hurricane Mills, and more, serving breakfast, seafood, and Southern classics.

There are plenty of things to do and explore in and around Waverly, especially if you love history. Visit Johnsonville State Historic Park for Civil War history and Humphreys County Museum and Butterfield House to see a house preserved from the 1800s. Or, join in on the fun at the Possadillo Festival, an autumn celebration named after a mythical mix of a possum and an armadillo that legend says is living in the woods outside of Waverly. The festival starts with a 5k run in the morning, followed by a day filled with food and live music. If you love art, you don't have to go all the way to Nashville to photograph Instagram-worthy spots. Take a stroll through Walls Art Park to see sculptures, murals, and exhibits and discover why Waverly's vibrancy makes this small town a must-see.