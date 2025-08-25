A Top-Of-The-List Michigan Escape Is This Victorian-Era Waterfront Village With Beaches, Gardens, And Food

Mackinaw City is a top-of-the-list destination in Michigan that sits at the northernmost point of the state's Lower Peninsula. While nearby Mackinac Island, the only city in America where cars are banned, usually gets most of the hype, Mackinaw City is a lesser-visited alternative that shouldn't be overlooked. In this waterfront village, visitors can enjoy beaches, gardens, and a diverse range of dining options. You might even feel like you're time-traveling to the Victorian Era while visiting the Mackinaw City Heritage Village.

Mackinaw City is roughly a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Grand Rapids and four hours from Detroit. You also have the option to fly into Traverse City's airport and take a rental car two hours further north until you reach Mackinaw City. If you plan to make an overnight trip of it, Mackinaw City is home to over two dozen lodging options, from five-star beachfront hotels to budget-friendly motels. If you plan to add Mackinac Island, one of the best U.S. island destinations, to your Michigan travel itinerary, you can get there easily via the Mackinac Bridge, which is situated right outside the city center and also connects to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.