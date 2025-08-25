A Top-Of-The-List Michigan Escape Is This Victorian-Era Waterfront Village With Beaches, Gardens, And Food
Mackinaw City is a top-of-the-list destination in Michigan that sits at the northernmost point of the state's Lower Peninsula. While nearby Mackinac Island, the only city in America where cars are banned, usually gets most of the hype, Mackinaw City is a lesser-visited alternative that shouldn't be overlooked. In this waterfront village, visitors can enjoy beaches, gardens, and a diverse range of dining options. You might even feel like you're time-traveling to the Victorian Era while visiting the Mackinaw City Heritage Village.
Mackinaw City is roughly a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Grand Rapids and four hours from Detroit. You also have the option to fly into Traverse City's airport and take a rental car two hours further north until you reach Mackinaw City. If you plan to make an overnight trip of it, Mackinaw City is home to over two dozen lodging options, from five-star beachfront hotels to budget-friendly motels. If you plan to add Mackinac Island, one of the best U.S. island destinations, to your Michigan travel itinerary, you can get there easily via the Mackinac Bridge, which is situated right outside the city center and also connects to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Seek out local history at Mackinaw City's Heritage Village
One of the great parts of visiting Michigan is seeing historic gems like those in Houghton, and that's similar to what you'll see in Mackinaw City's Heritage Village. The Mackinaw Area Historical Society runs this 143-acre space, which highlights what life was like during the late Victorian Era, specifically the years 1880-1917. This period was marked by exceptional growth in the region, particularly in technological advancements, housing, and healthcare.
Heritage Village is a living museum, where visitors can walk through historic buildings, including houses, schools, chapels, and more. This space is approximately 1.5 miles west of Downtown Mackinaw City. Heritage Village is open to the public during daylight hours year-round, though docents are only onsite at specific times and days depending on the season. The ideal time to visit is when the weather is warm, so that you can experience the Community Garden. Established in 2009, this garden is meant to be reminiscent of traditional kitchen gardens from the late 19th century. Local residents are able to rent plots of land here, where they can grow and collect produce.
Things to do and where to eat in Mackinaw City
Mackinaw City's prime location on Michigan's coast makes it great for beach days. Roughly 4 miles west of Mackinaw City is Municipal Bathing Beach, which is split into First Beach and Second Beach. There's also Nancy Dagwell Campbell Park, where you can take in views of the Mackinac Bridge, Mackinac Straits, and Mackinac Island.
But what about Mackinaw City's food scene? You certainly have your pick of great local restaurants. Most of the top-rated Mackinaw City restaurants on Tripadvisor feature classic American fare, but you'll find a few more diverse options. For example, Audie's Chippewa Room and Krueger's Fish Market both offer delicious seafood options. You can also indulge in Italian at Nonna Lisa's Italian Ristorante or grab margaritas at El Zarape Mexican Taqueria. For cuisine that speaks truer to the region, you'll want to try the Native American-inspired dishes at White Buffalo Bar and Grille, which adds a wonderful vibrancy to the local cuisine and nicely contrasts with the nearby historical village.