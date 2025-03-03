Michigan's Peninsula College City Is A Historic Gem With A Bustling Downtown And Artsy Charm
Hidden away in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Houghton is a treasure trove of natural beauty. Not only is it one of the few places where you can catch a ferry or seaplane to a remote national park on an island in Lake Superior, but you'll also have quick access to a wealth of recreational areas and hiking trails. The scenic landscapes are reason enough to visit Houghton — but look a bit deeper, and you'll find an abundance of history and a thriving arts scene, making this charming community an incredible spot to unwind for a getaway.
Like much of the Upper Peninsula, getting to Houghton can be a challenge. However, there is a regional airport, Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX), that connects to Chicago. That means most out-of-state visitors will have a layover in the big city before continuing to Houghton. If you love road trips, you can also consider making the seven-hour drive north, as you'll get to take pit stops in iconic cities like Milwaukee, Green Bay, and possibly even Madison, depending on your route.
As for when to visit? That depends on your interests. You'll find most shops and attractions open year-round, though hiking and biking are best during the summer months, whereas the Upper Peninsula becomes a cross-country skiing wonderland in the winter. There's even a ski resort nearby, though anyone interested in hitting the slopes could instead venture south to a quaint Michigan resort near Kalamazoo.
Exploring the art and history of Houghton
The natural beauty of Houghton is readily apparent, and it's easy to spend days exploring the surrounding waterways and hiking paths. But if you're looking for a chance to learn about the Upper Peninsula between your adventures, carve out time to visit the A.E. Seaman Mineral Museum. Run by the local Michigan Technological University, it houses minerals found in the Great Lakes region. Along with vibrant displays of azurite and calcite, there's a magnificent 19-ton slab of copper that's a marvel to behold. You'll also learn about the region's mining history and how it shaped Houghton.
The Carnegie Museum of the Keweenaw is another excellent way to dive into the past. Featuring rotating exhibits, its goal is to share the area's natural and cultural history with its visitors. Exhibits include a look at how Houghton has changed over the years, the history of brewing in the Upper Peninsula, and postcards from across Copper County.
The fine arts are heavily represented in Houghton, thanks to multiple galleries and community art centers. Stop by Studio 13 for a variety of prints celebrating local culture, or check out Lynn Mazzoleni Studio & Gallery to see an empowering display of feminine-forward artwork. The latter is next door to the Copper County Community Arts Center, offering an artist market and classes run by local creators. For more sightseeing, head across the Keweenaw Waterway to a town that will make you think you're in the heart of Europe.
The best dining and lodging in Houghton
Despite its small size, Houghton is overflowing with lodging options. The Vault Hotel is one of its most luxurious, as it's located inside an Industrial Revolution era sandstone building that's been remodeled with elegant finishes and a modern flair. It's also steps from the Isle Royale National Park Visitor Center and downtown, making it a highly walkable spot. If you don't mind being outside of town, you'll find charming cabins available at the Keweenaw Waters Resort (some of which are large enough to accommodate 14 guests). These two options can be pricey, though modest lodging options are also available for around $150 per night.
When you're ready to unwind, consider stopping by the Keweenaw Brewing Company. Established over two decades ago, it features a cozy interior pub with exposed brick walls and a large outdoor seating area. The brewery doesn't serve food, but it's less than a block from Suomi Home Bakery, Sky Sushi, Bonfire Steakhouse, and other local establishments.
One of the most memorable spots to grab a meal in Houghton is The Ambassador. First opened in 1965, the historic building is quite iconic for its stained-glass windows, chandeliers, and abundance of murals — making it a truly wonderful spot to relax in Copper County. Besides its cool vibes, the restaurant earned a spot in Pizza Magazine's Pizza Hall of Fame for its specialty pizzas, so be sure to grab one while you're in town.