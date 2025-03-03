Michigan's Peninsula College City Is A Historic Gem With A Bustling Downtown And Artsy Charm

Hidden away in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Houghton is a treasure trove of natural beauty. Not only is it one of the few places where you can catch a ferry or seaplane to a remote national park on an island in Lake Superior, but you'll also have quick access to a wealth of recreational areas and hiking trails. The scenic landscapes are reason enough to visit Houghton — but look a bit deeper, and you'll find an abundance of history and a thriving arts scene, making this charming community an incredible spot to unwind for a getaway.

Like much of the Upper Peninsula, getting to Houghton can be a challenge. However, there is a regional airport, Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX), that connects to Chicago. That means most out-of-state visitors will have a layover in the big city before continuing to Houghton. If you love road trips, you can also consider making the seven-hour drive north, as you'll get to take pit stops in iconic cities like Milwaukee, Green Bay, and possibly even Madison, depending on your route.

As for when to visit? That depends on your interests. You'll find most shops and attractions open year-round, though hiking and biking are best during the summer months, whereas the Upper Peninsula becomes a cross-country skiing wonderland in the winter. There's even a ski resort nearby, though anyone interested in hitting the slopes could instead venture south to a quaint Michigan resort near Kalamazoo.