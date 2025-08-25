Florida's Most Snake-Packed Waters Aren't For The Faint Of Heart

As if alligators, crocodiles, airboats in the Everglades, and Instagram fishing models weren't enough, visitors to Florida can add one more water-related species to watch out for: snakes. Lots and lots of snakes. As the Department of Wildlife and Conservation points out, Florida is home to a full 46 species of snakes. And while final numbers of snakes are hard to come by (they tend to slither out of sight, after all), six of those species are venomous: timber rattlesnakes, copperheads, Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, water moccasins (aka cottonmouths), and pygmy rattlesnakes. These snakes and others live in habitats ranging from dry to wet –– from remote marshes to your backyard. They also live in and around the state's waters, although some waters are more snake-packed than others.

Visitors to Florida's waters could encounter snakes around a body of water or in the water, itself. Semiaquatic snakes like water moccasins, for instance, spend part of their lives in the water, part on land, and are pervasive across Florida. While you easily disturb a snake while having a picnic around the shore of a lake, you definitely don't want to brush up against one while swimming. Some national parks in Florida like the Everglades completely prohibit swimming, while state parks allow swimming in specific areas, only. This means that visitors looking to head to Florida's waters should exercise caution while diving into outdoor fun, whether water-based or otherwise. This is especially true near bodies of water that are particularly snake-infested, like Blackwater River, Big Cypress National Preserve, Apalachicola River, Withlacoochee River, and Lake Okeechobee.