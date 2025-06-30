One Of The Coolest Places You've Never Been Is A Massive Florida Forest With Unique Ecosystems

When you think of Florida, sun, beaches, and theme parks come to mind. There are 8,000 miles of waterfront on two coasts, so it's no wonder that America's best-rated beach for 2025 is in the Sunshine State. Florida, however, has so much more to offer. There are four million acres of protected land to explore like parks, forests, and nature preserves, most with trails for hiking as well as other forms of recreation. One of Florida's most scenic hiking trails is in a massive Central Florida state forest with an unusual name. Withlacoochee State Forest got its name from a Native American word for "crooked river," and there is indeed a river of the same name that snakes through its 157,000-plus acres that stretch over four counties.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, Withlacoochee State Forest is one of the "Top 10 Coolest Places You've Never Seen" in North America. It's not on the to-go list of many Florida visitors, but it should be. The WWF describes the state forest as a place "where mature stands of longleaf pines have created a habitat type found nowhere else on Earth." The organization went on to write that the unique ecosystem has a forest floor growing "a rich collection of understory plants — as many as 200 species at a single site."

Withlacoochee State Forest is an hour and 15 minutes west of Orlando International Airport and under an hour north of Tampa International Airport