Just Outside Of Providence Is A Cozy Little Rhode Island Town Perfect For Retirement
Just 15 miles north of Providence, the Rhode Island town of Cumberland blends the suburban charm retirees love with convenient access to urban amenities. With historic neighborhoods, scenic trails, an active senior community, and affordable housing compared to coastal Rhode Island, this is the kind of place where your days can be as relaxed or as busy as you choose.
Cumberland is a quintessential New England community — compact enough to know your neighbors, yet lively with activities year-round. The historic town center features classic Colonial architecture, independent shops, and cafés perfect for lingering over a nice beverage. The landscape is bucolic, as you'll be surrounded by rolling hills, tree-lined streets, and historic mill buildings. In Cumberland, you can enjoy tranquil mornings and still be in the heart of a city by lunch.
The town is located about 20 miles from T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick. You can take a taxi, a rideshare, or rent a car and arrive in about 25 minutes. Cumberland may not be similar to these best Caribbean islands for retirement when it comes to weather or tropical scenery, but this cozy little Rhode Island town has plenty of positive qualities that make it appealing for retirees.
Local flavor for every visitor in Cumberland
When it comes to dining, the local food scene in Cumberland mixes casual comfort with creative flair. Favorites include Phantom Farms for cider and pastries — especially their apple pie, which should not be missed. For upscale Irish pub fare, The Tap is another popular dining spot. Try the Guinness beef stew, and you might catch live music when you visit.
Outdoor lovers will appreciate the Blackstone River Greenway, a paved path that connects to the 48-mile-long Blackstone River Multi-use Trail, which spans from Worcester, Massachusetts, all the way to Providence, Rhode Island. You can access it by parking at the Ashton Village Parking Area in Cumberland. Also, consider visiting Diamond Hill Park, which offers panoramic views and a variety of hiking routes totalling 3.8 miles. Just be sure to avoid bonking on your next hiking adventure.
If you're here in the month of August, don't miss Cumberlandfest, a multi-day celebration with live music, carnival rides, and fireworks. Admission for adults is $5, while children aged 12 and under are admitted free of charge. Founded in 1991, this festival has been a highly anticipated annual event in Cumberland, attracting thousands of visitors of all ages to enjoy the fun.
Community spirit and everyday living in Cumberland
For retirees, Cumberland offers a unique mix of affordability, convenience, and community spirit. Healthcare is easily accessible, with several medical offices in town and major hospitals such as Rhode Island Hospital and Miriam Hospital located in Providence. Housing prices tend to be lower than in Rhode Island's more popular coastal towns, with a range of options from single-family homes to low-maintenance condos.
Cumberland's Senior Center is a hub for residents 55 and older, and it offers fitness classes, billiards, day trips, health screenings, and hot lunches for just $3. Annual membership costs just $8 for residents and $12 for non-residents, at the time of this writing. Transportation is available via the senior van service for shopping, medical appointments, and events, with advance reservations required.
Cumberland itself has a limited number of hotels, but nearby Lincoln and Providence offer a greater selection of accommodations. Expect to pay between $110 and $150 per night for standard hotels and over $180 for boutique inns. And if you've ever wondered, this is what the actual difference is between hotels and bed and breakfasts. Short-term rentals are also an option for extended stays, especially while scouting homes for your retirement in Cumberland.