Just Outside Of Providence Is A Cozy Little Rhode Island Town Perfect For Retirement

Just 15 miles north of Providence, the Rhode Island town of Cumberland blends the suburban charm retirees love with convenient access to urban amenities. With historic neighborhoods, scenic trails, an active senior community, and affordable housing compared to coastal Rhode Island, this is the kind of place where your days can be as relaxed or as busy as you choose.

Cumberland is a quintessential New England community — compact enough to know your neighbors, yet lively with activities year-round. The historic town center features classic Colonial architecture, independent shops, and cafés perfect for lingering over a nice beverage. The landscape is bucolic, as you'll be surrounded by rolling hills, tree-lined streets, and historic mill buildings. In Cumberland, you can enjoy tranquil mornings and still be in the heart of a city by lunch.

The town is located about 20 miles from T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick. You can take a taxi, a rideshare, or rent a car and arrive in about 25 minutes. Cumberland may not be similar to these best Caribbean islands for retirement when it comes to weather or tropical scenery, but this cozy little Rhode Island town has plenty of positive qualities that make it appealing for retirees.