This Mid-Island Spot Near New York City Is Home To A World-Famous Golf Course Set To Host The 2025 Ryder Cup

It's no secret that New York City sports fans are a different breed. The mix of moxie, unbridled enthusiasm, and passion for whatever team or athlete they're rooting for takes sporting events in New York to a new level of intensity. That type of raucous setting will be on full display this fall in the Long Island village of Farmingdale. There, 40 miles to the east of the heart of the city, lies Bethpage State Park Golf Course, whose iconic Black Course is set to be the host of the 2025 Ryder Cup team competition.

Here, the U.S. and Europe teams' best golfers will square off in one of the most anticipated golfing events in years, which will play out on a world-class course accessible to golfers of all budgets. When the best golfers in the world aren't descending upon Bethpage — as they did when the venue hosted the PGA Championship and several U.S. Opens over the past two decades — Farmingdale is typically a quiet town with an urban-suburban feel that is home to just under 8,500 residents.

That will change for the 2025 Ryder Cup, which has seen a historic level of demand for attendance. Despite the $750 price tag, more than 500,000 fans from 47 countries applied for tickets, which sold out within a matter of hours.