One Of New York City's Least-Crowded Swim Beaches Is A Sublime Summer Secret On Staten Island
New York may have a reputation as the least-friendly state in America, but that doesn't stop millions of people from visiting the Empire State annually. Many, of course, flock to the mega-metropolis of New York City, eager to experience the wealth of fantastic restaurants, world-class entertainment, and first-rate shopping the city has to offer. While a trip to NYC can be notoriously expensive, the savviest travelers know how to enjoy a trip to the concrete jungle without breaking the bank. One of the best ways to save some coin while seeing the city (other than stopping by an iconic free-to-visit museum) is to spend a day seaside at an NYC public beach.
Most people don't think of New York as a beach town, but this seaside city maintains over 14 miles of public beaches that are free to all from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The least crowded of the city's eight beaches is Wolfe's Pond Beach, a small strip of sand located in Staten Island. Aside from those who make the round-trip on the Staten Island Ferry to get a free glimpse of the Statue of Liberty, the city's southernmost (and least populated) borough is typically considered off-the-beaten-path for most tourists. Because of this, Wolfe's Pond Beach is considered one of the best-kept secrets in New York City –– and the ideal location to escape the bustle of Manhattan for some fun in the sun.
Enjoy scenic swimming and peaceful seaside views at Wolfe's Pond Beach
Situated along the coasts of Raritan Bay and Prince's Bay, Wolfe's Pond Beach is one of New York City's smallest waterfronts, surrounded by one of Staten Island's largest parks. The greater Wolfe's Pond Park area spans across 336 acres of land, containing sprawling woodlands, thriving wildlife, and the eponymic 16-acre freshwater pond. While most of the park's ¾ mile-long shoreline is cobbled with pebbles and stones, Wolfe's Pond Beach occupies a secluded stretch of sand that is perfect for enjoying ocean views with some peace of mind. "I'd go here if you're tired of people out on Coney [Island] or Jones [Beach]," reads one Google review.
While the rest of Wolfe's Pond Park is open year-round, those looking to indulge in sunbathing, swimming, and seaside picnics should plan a visit for the peak summer season. As with all New York City beaches, lifeguards are on duty daily during beach season, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in order to ensure the safety of all beach goers –– though, it is always a good idea to check the NYC Parks website for up-to-date information on water quality and swimming conditions before trekking to the beach. Wolfe's Pond Park is easily accessible by public transportation, and can be reached by bus or the Staten Island Railway. Those headed to Wolfe's Pond Park by car should head over early to take advantage of free on-site parking.