One Of New York City's Least-Crowded Swim Beaches Is A Sublime Summer Secret On Staten Island

New York may have a reputation as the least-friendly state in America, but that doesn't stop millions of people from visiting the Empire State annually. Many, of course, flock to the mega-metropolis of New York City, eager to experience the wealth of fantastic restaurants, world-class entertainment, and first-rate shopping the city has to offer. While a trip to NYC can be notoriously expensive, the savviest travelers know how to enjoy a trip to the concrete jungle without breaking the bank. One of the best ways to save some coin while seeing the city (other than stopping by an iconic free-to-visit museum) is to spend a day seaside at an NYC public beach.

Most people don't think of New York as a beach town, but this seaside city maintains over 14 miles of public beaches that are free to all from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The least crowded of the city's eight beaches is Wolfe's Pond Beach, a small strip of sand located in Staten Island. Aside from those who make the round-trip on the Staten Island Ferry to get a free glimpse of the Statue of Liberty, the city's southernmost (and least populated) borough is typically considered off-the-beaten-path for most tourists. Because of this, Wolfe's Pond Beach is considered one of the best-kept secrets in New York City –– and the ideal location to escape the bustle of Manhattan for some fun in the sun.