One Of New York's Most Diverse Neighborhoods Is A Lively, Garden-Filled Culinary Melting Pot

A food crawl is a must if you want to fully immerse yourself in the culinary delights that Jackson Heights has to offer. The trick is to start with snacks or shared appetizers if you want to make it through the entire tour. Begin your journey at the iconic Arepa Lady with a flawlessly crispy arepa de queso before heading to Phayul or Amdo Kitchen for momos (plump little Tibetan dumplings that pop perfectly into your mouth). Then, head to Diversity Plaza to grab a mango lassi and some chaat before hitting the Indian markets for something to bring back home.

Next up, you'll want to stop at La Gran Uruguaya Bakery for some of the city's best empanadas before popping over to the taco trucks (Los Tacos de la Jefa is a favorite, but there are loads of options between Roosevelt Avenue and Northern Boulevard). If you're still hungry (which, to be honest, at this point we're impressed) Delhi Heights is an amazing option that boasts a massive menu with Indian fusion flavors across different regions, from Punjabi curries to Indo-Chinese chicken chili. Reward yourself for making it through the crawl with a sweet treat from Lety's Bakery and Café (the tres leches and lobster-tail pastries are to die for) — you deserve it.

If touring the world via treats is your thing, you're in luck because NYC has so many little pockets to take your taste buds on a global tour. Hop on a train to a Brooklyn neighborhood called "Little Caribbean" for jerk chicken and roti, or head north to the Bronx to drown yourself in pasta in New York's "Real Little Italy."