California's Meadow Famous For Wildlife Sightings Is A Crucial Stop In Kings Canyon National Park

For the best chances of observing wildlife, embark on the Zumwalt Meadow Trail either early in the day or late in the evening, when you're more likely to spot black bears. Some of the more elevated sections of the route, like the talus slopes (or hillside boulders) on the trail's south side, serve as excellent lookout points for bear spotting in the meadows below. Keep your eyes open for yellow-bellied marmots, snakes, deer, and birds of prey, including hawks, eagles, and falcons.

It's possible to stay overnight in Kings Canyon National Park. The John Muir Lodge, with its grand lobby that features wood-beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace, is open seasonally. For those visiting in the off-season, the cozy Grant Grove Cabins have availability year-round. They're each about an hour's drive from Zumwalt Meadow. Not far from the lodge, and directly across from the Kings Canyon Visitor Center in Grants Grove Village, you'll find a small market for picnic supplies and the Grant Grove Restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with open-air seating options.

The national park's visitor center is located 56 miles east of Fresno, known as the "Gateway to Yosemite National Park", and its international airport. The drive takes about an hour and 15 minutes. There's no direct public transportation to Kings Canyon or shuttle service within the park, which means that your best option for exploring is by renting a car.