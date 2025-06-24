California's Gateway To Yosemite National Park Is An Underrated Central Valley City With Quirky Attractions

What does one do when tourists travel to California solely to visit Los Angeles and San Francisco? Yosemite National Park just might be the answer. This spectacular park is abundant in ancient sequoias, cascading waterfalls, and vistas so incredible that it has the power to draw in people from the state's coastal areas toward inland locations. Several places are considered the gateway to Yosemite, such as the charming Gold Rush town of Mariposa. But when cities like Fresno enter the conversation, you get to combine the adventures in Yosemite with quirky attractions. As the largest city in the Central Valley, Fresno puts to rest all the negative rumors about the region, and we can't help but be wholly smitten.

Throughout its history, the Yokuts, African Americans, Chinese, Armenians, Greeks, and many other populations called Fresno their home — now, it's a melting pot of vibrant cultures. To experience the best of Fresno on a weekend getaway, book a room at the University Square Hotel for easy access to the downtown area and points of interest. Hotel Piccadilly offers a luxurious stay with tastefully decorated rooms. La Quinta by Wyndham has two hotels in Fresno, depending on what you're planning on doing in the city — one is near the zoo and botanical garden, while the other is 5 miles from the airport. Hyatt Place Fresno, on the other hand, is in close proximity to shopping centers.

You can land directly at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) if you're coming from out of state. However, the drive is doable from Los Angeles — you'll arrive in three-and-a-half hours. From San Francisco, it's slightly shorter at three hours. Bakersfield, which is commonly called the "Nashville West," is much closer — an hour and 40 minutes away.