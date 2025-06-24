California's Gateway To Yosemite National Park Is An Underrated Central Valley City With Quirky Attractions
What does one do when tourists travel to California solely to visit Los Angeles and San Francisco? Yosemite National Park just might be the answer. This spectacular park is abundant in ancient sequoias, cascading waterfalls, and vistas so incredible that it has the power to draw in people from the state's coastal areas toward inland locations. Several places are considered the gateway to Yosemite, such as the charming Gold Rush town of Mariposa. But when cities like Fresno enter the conversation, you get to combine the adventures in Yosemite with quirky attractions. As the largest city in the Central Valley, Fresno puts to rest all the negative rumors about the region, and we can't help but be wholly smitten.
Throughout its history, the Yokuts, African Americans, Chinese, Armenians, Greeks, and many other populations called Fresno their home — now, it's a melting pot of vibrant cultures. To experience the best of Fresno on a weekend getaway, book a room at the University Square Hotel for easy access to the downtown area and points of interest. Hotel Piccadilly offers a luxurious stay with tastefully decorated rooms. La Quinta by Wyndham has two hotels in Fresno, depending on what you're planning on doing in the city — one is near the zoo and botanical garden, while the other is 5 miles from the airport. Hyatt Place Fresno, on the other hand, is in close proximity to shopping centers.
You can land directly at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) if you're coming from out of state. However, the drive is doable from Los Angeles — you'll arrive in three-and-a-half hours. From San Francisco, it's slightly shorter at three hours. Bakersfield, which is commonly called the "Nashville West," is much closer — an hour and 40 minutes away.
The great outdoors is just around the corner in Fresno
Nearly 750,000 acres of lush valleys, dramatic geological formations, and hidden gems await in Yosemite National Park, an hour and a half away from Fresno. From trekking the notoriously difficult Snow Creek Trail with Half Dome views to battling big crowds to catch a glimpse of the Firefall, Yosemite can captivate even the biggest urbanite. With 13 campgrounds dispersed throughout the park, each provides a unique perspective of Yosemite's beauty. Whether you opt for backcountry excursions, pull up with your RV, or rough it out in a tent, the national park invites nature lovers to hike, bike, fish, rock climb, and stargaze under the clear night skies. Not to mention, you can chase ghosts in the eerie Grouse Lake, reportedly the most haunted destination in Yosemite.
There's a lot more outdoor recreation available in Fresno without venturing out of the city limits. Woodward Park is 300 acres of fun in the sun. Equipped with playgrounds, fishing spots, and a BMX course, the park is a local favorite for people of all ages. There are 5 miles of trails winding through the verdant space, one of which leads you to the Shinzen Japanese Friendship Garden. Boasting a teahouse, stone lanterns, and a quaint koi pond, the garden is the ideal place to enjoy a moment of serenity. Azaleas, daffodils, camellias, and other species color the landscape, and you can't resist stopping to smell the roses.
Wish to go on a scenic journey among blooming fruit trees? Follow the Fresno County Blossom Trail anytime between February and March. The path turns into a kaleidoscopic explosion of pink hues and whites — a postcard-perfect setting that begs for a bike ride. You can also drive through the orchards while snapping photos for your album.
Wander with wonder at Fresno's sights
The Forestiere Underground Gardens are a must-see in Fresno. This marvelous site was built by Italian immigrant Baldassare Forestiere with hand tools, taking more than 40 years to complete. The 10-acre subterranean attraction features arches and vaults in Roman style — you'll roam the courtyards and passageways, similar to ancient tombs, and stroll past thriving plants such as shrubs, vines, and fruit trees. Another can't-miss spot is the Meux Home Museum. The 19th-century Victorian mansion is a remarkable example of architecture with ornate carvings, vintage furniture, and a facade so aesthetically pleasing that one can only imagine what the interior looks like. This is where Dr. Thomas Richard Meux lived with his family — you can walk around the rooms and admire the elaborately adorned walls.
One underrated museum in Fresno worth checking out is the William Saroyan House Museum, where the Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning author lived for 17 years. You'll come across exhibits like drawings, sketches, photographs, and book covers in the museum's Visual Biography Room. Meanwhile, the Hologram Room is where you'll find a 3-D holographic projection of Saroyan, with his personal items — carpet, lamp, suitcase, and typewriter — on display.
You can't forget about the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, either. Visit to meet mammals, birds, reptiles, fish, and amphibians in a variety of environments. Lions, cheetahs, elephants, and white rhinos take over the 13-acre African Adventure exhibit. The Kingdom of Asia houses Komodo dragons, Malayan tigers, Asian songbirds, and more. Other zoo highlights include the Roo Walkabout, Reptile House, Tropical Rainforest, Stingray Bay, and Sea Lion Cove. Swing by the Garden of the Sun too before leaving Fresno and driving 45 minutes to Visalia, one of California's Gateways to Sequoia National Park.