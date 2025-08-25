One Of The 'World's Most Unusual Hotels' Is A New Mexico Cave Getaway With Million-Year-Old Cliff Views

America is no stranger to unique accommodations, from the world's first skyscraper hotel in New York City to a chic five-star boutique hotel housed in a once-notorious New England jail. New Mexico's cave getaway known as Kokopelli's Cave is yet another great example, where guests will walk away with a newfound appreciation for America's fascinating geology.

Kokopelli's Cave was built into the Ojo Alamo Sandstone cliff in 1981 and is located just outside of Farmington, New Mexico's adventure basecamp in the Four Corners region. As you can imagine, this isn't a luxurious getaway with tons of amenities, but more of a rugged escape with luxe appointments that appeal to travelers seeking unique accommodation. For instance, you'll need to descend 70 feet of stairs to reach the cave, which unfortunately also means it isn't wheelchair accessible.

That being said, this bed and breakfast has a wealth of modern comforts throughout its various rooms, including Wi-Fi and a Smart TV. The fully stocked kitchen comes with complimentary wine and breakfast items, while the living room has plush carpet and a fireplace built into the 65-million-year-old sandstone. The bathroom is especially indulgent with its waterfall shower and Jacuzzi. The atmospheric desert vistas from the bedroom window, balcony, or upstairs patio are the cherry on top. Kokopelli's Cave is also eco-friendly, as it's naturally heated to a comfortable 65 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit year-round.