One Of The 'World's Most Unusual Hotels' Is A New Mexico Cave Getaway With Million-Year-Old Cliff Views
America is no stranger to unique accommodations, from the world's first skyscraper hotel in New York City to a chic five-star boutique hotel housed in a once-notorious New England jail. New Mexico's cave getaway known as Kokopelli's Cave is yet another great example, where guests will walk away with a newfound appreciation for America's fascinating geology.
Kokopelli's Cave was built into the Ojo Alamo Sandstone cliff in 1981 and is located just outside of Farmington, New Mexico's adventure basecamp in the Four Corners region. As you can imagine, this isn't a luxurious getaway with tons of amenities, but more of a rugged escape with luxe appointments that appeal to travelers seeking unique accommodation. For instance, you'll need to descend 70 feet of stairs to reach the cave, which unfortunately also means it isn't wheelchair accessible.
That being said, this bed and breakfast has a wealth of modern comforts throughout its various rooms, including Wi-Fi and a Smart TV. The fully stocked kitchen comes with complimentary wine and breakfast items, while the living room has plush carpet and a fireplace built into the 65-million-year-old sandstone. The bathroom is especially indulgent with its waterfall shower and Jacuzzi. The atmospheric desert vistas from the bedroom window, balcony, or upstairs patio are the cherry on top. Kokopelli's Cave is also eco-friendly, as it's naturally heated to a comfortable 65 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit year-round.
How to stay at Kokopelli's Cave
Kokopelli's Cave was originally created by geologist Bruce Black as an office space, its name inspired by Native American rock carvings found throughout the Southwest. Since Black opened Kokopelli's Cave in 1997, it has attracted guests from around the world. "We have people who are on vacation, traveling through the Southwest," said Black in Travel World International Magazine. "Then there are those who are celebrating special occasions, such as anniversaries and birthdays. We've even had a few wedding proposals happening right here."
This incredible accommodation overlooks the La Plata River Valley and astounding geological formations in the surrounding flatlands, including the Carrizo and Ute Mountains and the striking volcanic formation, Shiprock. You can also make day trips to protected Native American sites, including ruins, monuments, and canyons.
If you want to stay here, pack light due to the aforementioned 70 feet of stairs you'll need to navigate. Kokopelli's Cave can sleep up to eight guests with its queen, sofa, and fold-away beds. The accommodation is only open to guests between March 1 and November 30 and costs $380 per night for two people (an additional $50 per guest after this). Pets are unfortunately not allowed because of the native predators around the area, such as foxes and eagles. You can reach Farmington — where you check in — by flying into the Four Corners Regional Airport from Denver or driving three hours from Albuquerque. Fortunately, Kokopelli's Cave has a secure garage on top of the cliff for parking your car.