New Mexico's Adventure Basecamp Is A Desert Oasis With Hoodoo Hikes, River Rafting, And Craft Brews

Known as the "Land of Enchantment," New Mexico is a beautiful state full of natural wonders and historic cultural treasures like the UNESCO World Heritage site of Taos and America's oldest state capital, artsy Santa Fe. When thinking about landscapes in the American Southwest, mesas, buttes, and deserts come to mind. In New Mexico, pockets of hoodoos, or tall, candlestick-like rock formations; water features like the state's largest body of water, Elephant Butte Reservoir; and refreshing rivers perfect for river rafting and fishing surpass the expected. Farmington, New Mexico's sixth-largest city, is an ideal destination for an adventure basecamp where you can hike among otherworldly hoodoos and raft on a selection of rivers. You can also relax after a day of outdoor exploration with a locally made craft brew.

This desert oasis is in the northwest part of the state, about three-and-a-quarter hours from Santa Fe, three hours from Albuquerque, and one hour from Four Corners, where New Mexico meets Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Four Corners Regional Airport is in Farmington, whereas Colorado's Durango – La Plata County Airport is 40 minutes away. Three hours south, Albuquerque International Sunport sits as another option. For trip-planning purposes, you'd be wrong to assume that Farmington is hot all year round, like much of the desert. Although it is sunny during all seasons, averaging 279 annual days of sun each year, the city sits at an elevation of nearly 5,400 feet and experiences all four seasons, including a foot of snow.