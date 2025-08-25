North Carolina's Rapidly Growing Town By The Coast Blends Shops, Affordability, Trails, And Nearby Urban Amenities

Leland is a green city home to three major parks: Founders Park (8 acres), Cypress Cove Park (30 acres), and Westgate Nature Park (150 acres). These parks offer scenic hiking trails, playgrounds, community gardens, fishing access, and plenty of birdwatching opportunities. Founders Park is particularly delightful for those who enjoy jogging or strolling on its numerous multi-use trails. Cypress Cove Park is ideal for families and anglers with its floating dock, overlook deck, and accessible fishing platform with free, year-round access. Local beaches are not far away from Leland, either, with close proximity to Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Kure Beach.

In addition to its natural attractions, Leland is a haven for golf enthusiasts, with several exceptional courses, including Magnolia Greens Golf Club and Cape Fear National, which cater to players of all skill levels (though if you want to play 18 holes at the world's longest golf course, you'll have to go to Australia). Pickleball is also gaining popularity in Leland, and venues like House of Pickleball are a popular gathering spot for both visitors and residents to play the sport.

Fancy some shopping? Leland's got that too. Pop into Sandalwood Shoppes for a diverse selection of products from local makers, featuring everything from handcrafted candles and paintings to pottery and coastal home decor. As far as dining, Leland is home to an array of excellent local restaurants. From innovative breweries like Leland Brewing Company to the excellent BBQ at Leland Smoke House, there is something for every palate.