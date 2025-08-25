North Carolina's Rapidly Growing Town By The Coast Blends Shops, Affordability, Trails, And Nearby Urban Amenities
Nestled just across from the Cape Fear River, about 10 miles from Wilmington, the town of Leland, North Carolina, blends affordable housing, welcoming shops, expansive green spaces, and seamless access to urban amenities. Leland checks every box, and it's no wonder its population has nearly doubled from about 14,000 in 2010 to almost 30,000 in 2022, according to the town's website. That combination of small-town delight and big city convenience makes it one of the fastest-growing towns on the coast today.
Affordability keeps Leland on the radar, and not just for retirees. Homes here, while slowly rising in price, remain far more budget-friendly than in Wilmington or other coastal markets. In fact, properties in Leland cost 26% less than the national average, as per World Atlas. Real estate guides rate Leland among the most affordable coastal towns in North Carolina for its value, convenience, and amenities. That certainly appeals across generations, including young professionals seeking a work-life balance, families wanting space and community, and retirees looking for walkability and ease of access.
Parks, sports, and culinary gems in Leland
Leland is a green city home to three major parks: Founders Park (8 acres), Cypress Cove Park (30 acres), and Westgate Nature Park (150 acres). These parks offer scenic hiking trails, playgrounds, community gardens, fishing access, and plenty of birdwatching opportunities. Founders Park is particularly delightful for those who enjoy jogging or strolling on its numerous multi-use trails. Cypress Cove Park is ideal for families and anglers with its floating dock, overlook deck, and accessible fishing platform with free, year-round access. Local beaches are not far away from Leland, either, with close proximity to Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Kure Beach.
In addition to its natural attractions, Leland is a haven for golf enthusiasts, with several exceptional courses, including Magnolia Greens Golf Club and Cape Fear National, which cater to players of all skill levels (though if you want to play 18 holes at the world's longest golf course, you'll have to go to Australia). Pickleball is also gaining popularity in Leland, and venues like House of Pickleball are a popular gathering spot for both visitors and residents to play the sport.
Fancy some shopping? Leland's got that too. Pop into Sandalwood Shoppes for a diverse selection of products from local makers, featuring everything from handcrafted candles and paintings to pottery and coastal home decor. As far as dining, Leland is home to an array of excellent local restaurants. From innovative breweries like Leland Brewing Company to the excellent BBQ at Leland Smoke House, there is something for every palate.
An affordable getaway that still feels under the radar
For travelers, visiting during the shoulder seasons — such as late spring or early fall — is ideal. If you're coming between September and November, be sure to use one of these five best fall foliage finder resources to engage in some leaf peeping. At this time, mild weather, peaceful trails, and easier-to-book rentals await.
As you're packing your bags, be sure to bring hiking shoes, sunscreen, binoculars for birdwatching, and a bike to explore the riverfront trails. Lodging ranges from cozy B&Bs like Arrive or Verandas in historic downtown Wilmington, to budget-friendly inns like Best Western or Holiday Inn Express along Leland's growing hospitality strip.
Getting to Leland is easy. If you're coming from out of state, fly into Wilmington International Airport and then drive approximately 25 minutes into town. Leland's proximity to a local airport means you can be unpacking in under an hour. Whether you are staying for a weekend or settling in for good, this coastal town offers smart growth in an authentic, walkable, and welcoming setting.