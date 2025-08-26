This UNESCO Geopark In Both Ireland And Northern Ireland Offers One Of Europe's Most Stunning Boardwalk Trails

If you asked, many people would probably decline an invitation to hike up 450 stairs in the wind and rain. However, they might change their tune after seeing the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail, nicknamed the "Stairway to Heaven," as I did. It is located in the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark and stretches through both County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland (which has no crowds and low prices, per Samantha Brown) and County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland. It was the first of this kind of protected site in the world to straddle two countries. The misty, sheep-laden landscape is full of limestone caves, rolling hills, loughs (Irish for lakes), and one of the largest blanket bogs in Northern Ireland.

To receive the designation of geopark, a landscape must have a significant geological heritage. UNESCO defines them as "landscapes of international geological significance ... managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development." At Cuilcagh Lakelands, you can see the balance of preservation and public enrichment incorporated throughout the park.

One of the best places to learn about the geopark is at the Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre, where you will find guided tours, informational videos, knowledgeable staff members, and educational displays. I explored the dripping, dungeonous cave by boat and on foot, and even attended an underground sound bath deep in its chambers. Elsewhere in the park, you'll find a scattering of ancient historic sites: homesteads, castles, religious ruins, and grave sites. Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark really brings the thunder, as you hike one of Europe's most stunning boardwalk trails, explore striking underground formations, learn about early human history, and immerse yourself in a rare bog ecosystem found in few other places on Earth.