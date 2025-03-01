Northern Ireland's Best No-Hike Viewpoint Offers Scenic Cliff-Sides, Sandy Shores, And Historic Ruins
Want to enjoy panoramic views of exceptional coastal beauty, but don't want to trek for eight hours to do so? Then the Magheracross Viewpoint might just be for you! The viewpoint is located along the breathtaking Causeway Coast, one of Ireland's prettiest destinations. It encompasses the famed Giant's Causeway, a spectacular natural attraction comprising thousands of stepping stones formed by volcanic activity some 60 million years ago. Together, the two form Norther Island's only UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The viewpoint, which consists of two separate cantilevered platforms, opened to the public in 2021. Each platform offers striking vistas of the North Atlantic Ocean and the impressive sandy shores below. You'll see the Giant's Causeway (and potentially even part of Scotland, weather permitting) from the northeast platform and the historic ruins of Dunluce Castle, a majestic Irish fortress dating back to the 1500s.
Meanwhile, from the northwest platform, you'll be treated to views of the Skerries islands (small rocky islets formed by cooling lava), where massive flocks of seabirds come to breed. You'll see the Donegal peaks (if it's clear) and Portrush's East Strand Beach, a picturesque beach popular with families and watersports enthusiasts. Look out for the White Rocks, bright limestone cliffs that stand out in stark contrast to the surrounding verdant green vegetation. Before you leave, stand by the Wishing Arch just below the platform, make a wish, and cast it out to sea.
Things to do near the Magheracross Viewpoint
After you've finished enjoying the view from the two platforms, continue along the coastal route to see some of these distant sights up close. Of course, a visit to Giant's Causeway is a must. This unique stretch of around five miles has more than 40,000 narrow columns of layered basalt, which resemble stairs descending from the shore into the Atlantic. You can walk, hop, and jump across these hexagonal pillars at this well-frequented site that has inspired legends for hundreds of years — including that of Irish giant Finn McCool, who used this pathway to reach Scotland, as the story goes.
Towering above this natural landmark is Dunluce Castle, variously inhabited by the members of two feuding clans, the McQuillans and the MacDonnells. Spend some time at this medieval cliffside beauty, which has produced its own set of myths and legends. Learn about the sorceress who enchanted the original structure to protect it from falling and the lovesick ghost who still haunts the castle's tower and cries during tempestuous nights.
Another highly recommended stop is the Downhill Demesne, a grand 18th-century coastal mansion that now lies in ruins. It's about 15 miles west of the viewpoint, and it features the clifftop Mussenden Temple, which has stunning views and a scandalous history. Originally conceived as a library, this temple was built in the ancient Roman style and sits 120 feet above the Atlantic. Walk in the footsteps of the Earl Bishop, who commissioned the construction of Downhill Demesne in the late 1700s. Wander through this open-air estate until you reach the edge of the cliffs, where the sea meets the sky.
Planning your visit to the Magheracross Viewpoint
The Magheracross Viewpoint is halfway between the towns of Bushmills (3 miles east) and Portrush (3 miles west). If you're driving, you can park for free in the allotted area around 100 feet from the platforms. A paved and level concrete footpath leads to both platforms, so a high level of fitness isn't required to visit, and proper trekking boots aren't needed (but are suggested if you plan to stop at other coastal attractions). The viewpoint is free of charge, and it's open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. (no overnight stays permitted).
Previous visitors recommended stopping here for a short break while on a Causeway Coast road trip, and some even suggested it as a nice picnic spot (although be aware of the ferocious winds, especially during the winter). The area is fully exposed, so bring sunscreen and rain gear as needed. Pack your camera as well, particularly if you plan to visit at sunset, so you can capture dramatic images of the extraordinary landscape before you.
If you're coming from the U.S., you'll likely fly into Belfast International Airport, about an hour away. Ensure that you have at least a few days to explore this spectacular region. Tourism Ireland recommends four days if you plan to road-trip the entire coastal route from Belfast to Derry-Londonderry. But if you're limiting your vacation mainly to the Antrim Coast area (between Ballycastle and Portrush), you'll need less time. It is recommended to stay in Portrush, a scenic resort town that has plenty of accommodation options, including cozy cottages, spacious apartments, luxury hotels, homey B&Bs, and affordable inns. Before planning your trip, make sure to review this list of the best places to visit and things to do in Ireland.