Pickles have popped. In the last few years, they've become one of the trendiest flavors on the market, showing up in everything from beer to cotton candy. In the United States, the pickled cucumber is the default: That salty, vinegary, dilly flavor with a textured crunch is the most stereotypical "pickle," though you can technically pickle almost anything — eggs, onions, garlic, okra, and even peaches. Just use the 3-2-1 ratio: Three parts vinegar, two parts water, one part sugar. There are pickle stores, pickle restaurants, pickle bar pop-ups, and pickle parties — even social media accounts and blogs dedicated to inventive ways to preserve things in brine. But one small town in Arkansas has long been ahead of the pickle trend. Atkins, about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock — full of vibrant neighborhoods and artistic gems – has been known as the pickle capital of Arkansas since 1945.

After the Civil War, Northerners moved South seeking economic opportunity. One was Boston sugar importer Elisha Atkins, who helped finance the Little Rock and Fort Smith Railroad, an important shipping line. The town was officially incorporated in the 1870s and given his name. The town continued to evolve over the next several decades and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Missouri-Pacific Depot, built around 1910, played a key role in the Atkins' growth and was essential once the Goldsmith Pickle Company arrived. The company cultivated 1,200 acres of cucumbers and partnered with the city to build two factory buildings and 57 wooden tanks capable of storing 57,000 bushels of pickles at once. Pickles anchored the economy of Aktins, and in return, the town launched an annual Picklefestival in 1992, celebrating its beloved briny mascot and the multimillion-dollar, multistate industry it sparked.