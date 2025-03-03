America's Longest Train Ride Boasts Diverse Breathtaking Scenery Of Mountains, Rivers, And Big Cities
From coast to coast and vast miles in between, the United States boasts many scenic and inspiring destinations for travelers. Using plane travel is the quickest, while a cross-country road trip requires extensive route planning, and budget management. An alternative method to experience the beauty across America is riding the rails, and despite poor rail infrastructure in the U.S. compared to Japan or most European countries, most Americans agree trains are the best type of transportation to take. With Amtrak featuring 30 train routes across the U.S. across 46 states and 500 destinations, train travel is an ideal way to take in the sights, free from driving hazards. America's longest train route, the Texas Eagle, ventures across seven states, offering riders experiences ranging from scenic views and waterways to bright lights of big cities.
Amtrak's Texas Eagle route spans 1,306 miles from Chicago to San Antonio. It runs along the same routes as the historic (and no longer operational) Missouri Pacific Railroad and Texas and Pacific Railway trains, which ran from 1948 to 1971. You can visit the Texas & Pacific Railway Museum and Gift Shop in the small town stop of Marshall, Texas — located along the modern-day Texas Eagle line — to learn more. When extended with the Sunset Limited route from San Antonio to Los Angeles a few days a week, the route expands to 2,728 miles, making it the longest-running route in the U.S. A trip from Chicago to San Antonio takes 32 hours and 25 minutes, while the full combined route takes 65 hours and 20 minutes. Amtrak's website advises planning for a two to five-hour layover in San Antonio on select trains. Along the way, passengers can experience 43 stops along the route, with the heart of America on full display.
Take in the top sights along Texas Eagle's route
A key draw of the Texas Eagle is the diverse destinations it passes through. From small-town farmlands to big cities such as Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Saint Louis, and Chicago, there's something for everyone along the route and plenty of opportunities to disembark and explore for a day.
To catch a glimpse of the Arkansas Ozarks, check your train schedule, as your ride might pass through most of the state during overnight hours. But if you want to explore this beautiful Southern state, consider stops at the towns of Texarkana and Bill Clinton's hometown of Hope. Picture-perfect views await at the St. Louis Gateway Arch and Springfield, Illinois, home to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and other "Land of Lincoln" landmarks. Continuing westbound, you'll be treated to desert views across New Mexico and Arizona with stops in Tucson, Maricopa, and Yuma before spying the LA skyline.
If you need inspiration, Amtrak Vacations offers travelers packages of varying lengths designed around the Texas Eagle route, complete with overnight stays in popular destinations. For example, you can book a three-day trip from San Antonio to Fort Worth or a 14-day Route 66 by Rail trip hitting six destinations, inclusive of train tickets (including transfers to other routes), hotel nights, and some guided tours. Or book the Grand Canyon Getaway Roundtrip from Dallas, a nine-day trip that includes four hotel accommodations. No matter how you travel aboard the Texas Eagle, consider these best train routes for unforgettable National Park views for venturing to National parks on the rails. Booking is available online or by calling one of their Travel Advisors at 800-268-7252.
All aboard Amtrak's Texas Eagle train and amenities
Riders have their choice of multiple service classes and amenities while aboard the Texas Eagle, including coach seating, business class seating, and first-class sleeper rooms, and the ride includes checked baggage and bicycle service free of charge. If you can't afford first-class seating, don't worry; Amtrak's coach seating boasts extra legroom with no middle seats and fold-down trays, reading lights, and electrical outlets. The onboard accommodation rooms include roomettes, bedrooms, bedroom suites, and family rooms as well as accessible options for wheelchair users. Roomettes house up to two adults with shared bathroom facilities, while the bedroom and family rooms house four with a private restroom and showers included. The Texas Eagle features Superliner rail cars, providing seating on two levels, and allows for accessible seating and private room needs.
Amtrak brought back the Sightseer lounge and cafe car to the route, providing optimal viewing options and room when you need to walk around a bit. The route features an Amtrak "quiet car" as a first-come, first-served place to read, sleep, or get work done without louder distractions. If you're on the train with your family, though, think twice before bringing your children to the quiet car. Keep in mind that there's no WiFi available.
Dining aboard the train is available in three ways, with a Cafe Car with grab-and-go items including snacks and beverages for purchase. Private room passengers receive complimentary meals on their journey. The flexible dining option offers a choice between room service or the use of a private lounge to eat, while the traditional dining option includes seated dining car service for three meals, including a three-course dinner and a complimentary first beverage. Seated dining requires a reservation, and the current menus are available on the Amtrak website.
Tips for embarking on the Texas Eagle train
If you're ready to embark on the Texas Eagle long-distance train, you'll want to keep some tips in mind for maximum enjoyment. The primary place to book tickets for any Amtrak route is via Amtrak.com, and discounts are offered for seniors, students, government employees, large groups, disabled passengers, and military. Children aged 2 to 12 receive 50% fares. Coach seating ranges from $100 to $200 for the entire route at the time of writing, with a basic roomette ranging from $600 to $1,000 and the most expensive option, a regular bedroom, costing upward of $2,000. Keep in mind that fares can increase closer to your travel date, so book in advance.
Keeping a schedule on hand is a must to manage stops, whether you need to catch some fresh air, take a smoke break, or disembark to explore a city if you book for another train. In terms of packing, you'll want to bring a pillow and blanket for overnights in coach seating, while private rooms come complete with bedding. Don't forget to have entertainment items such as books, games, tablets, and necessary charging cords. Consider also having your own snacks and beverages, as the cafe car doesn't operate at all hours. Since WiFi is not available on this route, if you need Internet access while on the train, you'll need a hotspot device. Anticipate delays due to weather, track conditions, and other trains passing on single-track sections. However, the ever-present views from expansive windows will find you enjoying the journey.