America's Longest Train Ride Boasts Diverse Breathtaking Scenery Of Mountains, Rivers, And Big Cities

From coast to coast and vast miles in between, the United States boasts many scenic and inspiring destinations for travelers. Using plane travel is the quickest, while a cross-country road trip requires extensive route planning, and budget management. An alternative method to experience the beauty across America is riding the rails, and despite poor rail infrastructure in the U.S. compared to Japan or most European countries, most Americans agree trains are the best type of transportation to take. With Amtrak featuring 30 train routes across the U.S. across 46 states and 500 destinations, train travel is an ideal way to take in the sights, free from driving hazards. America's longest train route, the Texas Eagle, ventures across seven states, offering riders experiences ranging from scenic views and waterways to bright lights of big cities.

Amtrak's Texas Eagle route spans 1,306 miles from Chicago to San Antonio. It runs along the same routes as the historic (and no longer operational) Missouri Pacific Railroad and Texas and Pacific Railway trains, which ran from 1948 to 1971. You can visit the Texas & Pacific Railway Museum and Gift Shop in the small town stop of Marshall, Texas — located along the modern-day Texas Eagle line — to learn more. When extended with the Sunset Limited route from San Antonio to Los Angeles a few days a week, the route expands to 2,728 miles, making it the longest-running route in the U.S. A trip from Chicago to San Antonio takes 32 hours and 25 minutes, while the full combined route takes 65 hours and 20 minutes. Amtrak's website advises planning for a two to five-hour layover in San Antonio on select trains. Along the way, passengers can experience 43 stops along the route, with the heart of America on full display.