Illinois' Historic 'Mother Of Chicago' Is A Route 66 Suburb With Walkable Downtown Charm And River Trails

If you're planning to fly to the area, landing at Midway International Airport (MDW) will put you about 30 miles away from Plainfield. Alternatively, you can fly into Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), though it's a bit farther out. Regardless of where you choose to land, since Route 66 is a classic road trip route, you'll want to rent a car for your journey. Although Route 66 was decommissioned in 1985, you can still travel portions of the historic route. Leaving from Chicago, you'll travel down I-55, which branches off to IL-126 (also marked as Old Rte 66 on GPS navigation apps), leading to Plainfield.

Dating back to the 1830s, Plainfield has a vibrant past, which is thriving in its Historic Downtown District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Wandering its walkable streets, you'll find a number of historic buildings, including the Opera Block House (also known as the Clock Tower Building), a stunning Queen Anne-style edifice built in 1899. One block over on 600 W. Lockport Road, you'll find the Historic Standard Oil Gas Station, which was built in 1928. The building has since been repurposed, but a vintage gas pump stands outside, effectively tying it to its Route 66-era past.

Fun fact: Plainfield also claims to be the birthplace of the ice cream sundae back in the 1890s. So, if you want to bite into more local history, treat yourself to a delicious sundae at Hazel Marie's.