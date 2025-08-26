This Iconic West Coast City Is The Best Destination In 2025 To Watch A Breathtaking Sunset
Nothing is more awe-inspiring than a sunset, and travelers chasing the best seats to watch nature's most spectacular light show in America needn't look any further than San Diego, California. In addition to its pristine beaches, picturesque hiking trails with canyon views, and eternal holiday vibes, this iconic coastal city is the best place to view a sunset in the U.S., according to a 2025 study by privacy platform Privacy Journal.
As we all know, there are pros and cons to planning a vacation using TikTok, and accessing up-to-date information from around the world is definitely an advantage. Tapping into this trend, Privacy Journal went straight to the source — social media — to round up a list of the world's best locations to view a sunset. San Diego ended up with enough sunset-related hashtags and views on social media to place first in the U.S. — and sixth overall — in the top 10 list of best sunsets across the globe. Hey, it's hard to argue with the 18.3 million TikTok views and 102,750 Instagram posts San Diego received.
Turns out, San Diego's dazzling sunsets aren't just about luck and location; science plays an important role in them, too. The presence of light-refracting clouds is responsible for the mesmerizing sky colors that grace San Diego skies. So if you see wispy cirrus clouds on dry December or January days, expect a fantastic sunset coming your way. "It is most common during dry periods in the winter when we just have high clouds (cirrus) which make for the amazing, enhanced sunsets and sunrises," Alex Tardy, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, tells Axios San Diego.
The best front row seats for viewing San Diego sunsets
From sandy shores to elevated overlooks, San Diego offers a trove of locations to enjoy its fabulous sunsets. Notable beach locations include Pacific Beach's Crystal Pier, where you can catch the dramatic panoramas of the pier's silhouette against a backdrop of golden rays reflected on sand and sea. On Coronado's Ocean Boulevard, join the throngs of locals and tourists milling along the mile-long stretch at dusk, waiting with bated breath for nature's sky show. From a higher vantage point, you can't go wrong with La Jolla's Torrey Pines Gliderport. Witnessing paragliders swooping lazily over the coastline during sunset from this cliffside perch is nothing short of an unforgettable experience for many — proof that the best things in life are free. Otherwise, spread a blanket and bust out the picnic basket on the grass of San Diego's Sunset Point Park or Kate Sessions Memorial Park while waiting for the golden hour.
Speaking of golden hour, avid landscape photographers who are in San Diego during the months of May and August are perfectly poised to capture a winning sunset shot from Scripps Pier. Twice a year, the orange sun flawlessly aligns itself between the pier's pylons. The phenomenon, dubbed Scrippshenge by those in the know, is inspired by the similar occurrence at Stonehenge, as well as in New York (called — you guessed it — Manhattanhenge). Expect a lot of elbow-jostling for the best spot if you're planning to nab this elusive sunset shot. Alternatively, get ready to set sail by booking a dinner cruise, undoubtedly one of the most romantic ways to see the sunset in California.