The 'Olive Capital Of The World' Is A Walkable Wine Country Gem Out West With Tasting Rooms, Dining, And Orchards

The Santa Ynez Valley is an incredible California spot that locals suggest visiting, treating its residents and visitors with flavorful cuisines paired with delicious wines. Food and wine have always been a model combo and (for some of us) the reason behind our travels. If you want to know Los Olivos even better, get your palate accustomed to some of the appetizing dishes available to you. The sophisticated but not pretentious Bar Le Côte is your go-to seafood restaurant, where you're guaranteed to find the catch of the day on the table. Rated among the best eateries in Los Olivos by Tripadvisor, the local, seaside tavern seeks inspiration from the vibrant Californian coastal scene, featuring European culinary traditions. Among the most popular dishes are the Santa Barbara Halibut, seasoned with lemon, cucumbers, garlic, and Padron peppers, and the duck breast cooked with vermouth, cherries, pistachios, and shallots.

Nella Kitchen and Bar welcomes its guests into a stylish atmosphere that is highly appreciated by its visitors. The restaurant focuses on a simple, yet nourishing, cuisine matched with locally sourced ingredients, making your experience even more authentic. Inspired by Italian-esque food, Nella delivers high-quality dishes such as pinsas (Roman-style pizzas), along with pasta mains and meat courses. On the other hand, The Tavern is an American, contemporary, Western-themed restaurant that opens its doors from breakfast to dinner. Located within the Inn at Mattei's Tavern, the eatery uses fresh, farm-to-table ingredients from ranches, farms, and groves to make its dishes all the more tasty.

If you're feeling hungry and want to give Los Olivos a try, the best way to reach the town is to fly into Santa Barbara Airport and enjoy a 35-mile road trip through California's incredible wine country.