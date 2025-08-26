The 'Olive Capital Of The World' Is A Walkable Wine Country Gem Out West With Tasting Rooms, Dining, And Orchards
According to historians, the first olive trees were cultivated more than 6,000 years ago in the Middle East, where this precious oil was used both as a skincare product and as a medicine. Fast forward to today, and the golden liquid has long been a staple on our tables, becoming an irreplaceable source and a foundation of healthy eating. When we think of olive oil, our minds are immediately transported to Mediterranean countries, where its fresh, slightly peppery taste generates a tingling sensation down our throat, making it a distinguishable and remarkable main character of a well-balanced, antioxidant-rich diet.
However, Southern Europe is not the only star of the show, as California hides an underrated wine region with one city recognized as the "Olive Capital of the World," Los Olivos. Despite Europe being the largest producer of olive oil, California makes up a strong 95% of olive cultivation across the United States. Los Olivos is a small town nestled in California's Santa Ynez Valley, and its ideal Mediterranean-type climate makes it a perfect location to grow juicy grapes and succulent olives. This 2.5-square-mile hamlet is dotted with over 5,000 gnarled olive trees, which earned the village its current name. Los Olivos' claim to fame has long been the SoCal olives, known for their variety of tart green and rich black varieties.
Olive and wine tasting in Los Olivos
Indulge in a sensory experience in Los Olivos by visiting renowned orchards and farms. Olive and Lavander Farms, located along Alamo Pintado Road, offers a peaceful, welcoming outdoor spot to savor locally produced extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars, along with imported Italian varieties. The garden is filled with sweet-scented lavender, while the gift shop offers handmade products and souvenirs to please everyone's taste. Bring along your furry friend and relax together on the patio, shaded by lush green trees.
Olive Hill Farms invites its guests to lose themselves in an epicurean encounter, where over 10 variations of locally crafted extra virgin olive oils await to tease your taste buds, followed by 20 types of oils infused with local herbs and fruits. Try Lucca 100% extra virgin olive oil — the institution's hallmark product — and do not shy away from a balsamic vinegar experience.
An escape to California calls for a local wine tasting. While the award-winning Napa Valley is home to California's most historic and celebrated wineries, Los Olivos offers several worthwhile wine degustation experiences not to be missed. Designated drivers will be pleased to know that they don't need to give up their sensory adventure, as many of Los Olivos's tasting rooms are clustered in the heart of the old town, leading to an enjoyable walking escapade. Established two decades ago, Stolpman is a landmark in Los Olivos, so secure a table on the patio and try their best-crafted red wines. Storm Wines is well-known among residents and prides itself on sustainable vinification methods.
A rich local dining experience in Los Olivos
The Santa Ynez Valley is an incredible California spot that locals suggest visiting, treating its residents and visitors with flavorful cuisines paired with delicious wines. Food and wine have always been a model combo and (for some of us) the reason behind our travels. If you want to know Los Olivos even better, get your palate accustomed to some of the appetizing dishes available to you. The sophisticated but not pretentious Bar Le Côte is your go-to seafood restaurant, where you're guaranteed to find the catch of the day on the table. Rated among the best eateries in Los Olivos by Tripadvisor, the local, seaside tavern seeks inspiration from the vibrant Californian coastal scene, featuring European culinary traditions. Among the most popular dishes are the Santa Barbara Halibut, seasoned with lemon, cucumbers, garlic, and Padron peppers, and the duck breast cooked with vermouth, cherries, pistachios, and shallots.
Nella Kitchen and Bar welcomes its guests into a stylish atmosphere that is highly appreciated by its visitors. The restaurant focuses on a simple, yet nourishing, cuisine matched with locally sourced ingredients, making your experience even more authentic. Inspired by Italian-esque food, Nella delivers high-quality dishes such as pinsas (Roman-style pizzas), along with pasta mains and meat courses. On the other hand, The Tavern is an American, contemporary, Western-themed restaurant that opens its doors from breakfast to dinner. Located within the Inn at Mattei's Tavern, the eatery uses fresh, farm-to-table ingredients from ranches, farms, and groves to make its dishes all the more tasty.
If you're feeling hungry and want to give Los Olivos a try, the best way to reach the town is to fly into Santa Barbara Airport and enjoy a 35-mile road trip through California's incredible wine country.