The Salty Soul Of Georgia Lives On In This Tiny Island With A Civil War Fort And Historic Lighthouse
Nestled on the Savannah River near the South Carolina border, travelers to Georgia will find a small island with a big history. Cockspur Island, named for the shape of its reef, has a historic fort and lighthouse that are remnants of the centuries-long history of the island. The island's location was strategic during wartime; the first military use was the construction of Fort George, a 1761 loyalist fort named for King George. American patriots destroyed that fort a few years later, and in the mid-1800s, Fort Pulaski was built to help protect the coast.
At the outbreak of the Civil War, Fort Pulaski was seized by the Confederacy, but many troops eventually abandoned the isolated location. In 1862, the Union army initiated a siege using new, experimental rifled cannons that began to penetrate the fort. The Confederate commander surrendered, and the Union occupied the fort until the war's end.
In 1924, Fort Pulaski was established as a national monument. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, apart from select holidays. Standard passes cost $10 per visitor, but note that the park does not accept cash. The fort, and the little island it sits on, make a pleasant stop when exploring the Georgia coast. It's only 10 miles outside of Thunderbolt, a hip riverside getaway full of seafood tucked between Savannah and Tybee Island.
Cockspur Island's historic Fort Pulaski and lighthouse
Fort Pulaski isn't the only historical site in Cockspur Island; there's also the Cockspur Island Lighthouse. The lighthouse was built in the 1800s, standing over 40 feet tall as it marks the edge of the navigation channel that leads to Savannah. It has stood through 30 hours of battle during the Civil War and weathered multiple hurricanes and storms over the years.
In 1958, it was transferred from the U.S. Coast Guard to the National Park Service for preservation. The structure was once named Lighthouse of the Week by the National Lighthouse Museum, and the Cockspur Lighthouse website even offers a live feed video where people can watch the lighthouse in real time.
Because of ongoing preservation efforts, the lighthouse and its small islet are closed to the public at the time of writing, with the hope that it will reopen in the future. However, visitors can still get a good view of the lighthouse from the Lighthouse Overlook Trail or by boat from the water. The 0.8-mile-long trail starts on the eastern side of the island near the fort.
More to explore on Georgia's coast
The area around Cockspur also has historic monuments and fun activities. Just east of Cockspur, Tybee Island is Georgia's cheap East Coast beach getaway. An 11-minute drive from Cockspur Island will bring travelers to Fort Screven, a fort used during the Spanish-American and both World Wars that now hosts a museum about Tybee Island's history.
Cockspur Island is about an hour away from the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport. Visitors flying into Savannah should try to spend some time in the city, which is a walkable gem offering lush gardens and great Southern food. Travelers to the area will find that one of the best ways to get around is by water. There are a variety of kayak and boat tours that allow travelers to go along scenic, smaller creeks that would otherwise be inaccessible.
Tybee also boasts a variety of accommodation options and restaurants. Those who want a more intimate option should check out the Tybee Island Inn, an eight-bedroom bed-and-breakfast that won a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award in 2025. Those looking for a beachfront hotel will want to check out Hotel Tybee, which offers an outdoor pool, tiki bar, and ocean view rooms. Fresh seafood and delicious meals are equally easy to find. For waterfront seafood classics, stop by The Crab Shack. Alternatively, The Deck Beach Bar and Kitchen, an oceanfront restaurant, serves brunch, lunch, and dinner.