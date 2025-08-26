The Salty Soul Of Georgia Lives On In This Tiny Island With A Civil War Fort And Historic Lighthouse

Nestled on the Savannah River near the South Carolina border, travelers to Georgia will find a small island with a big history. Cockspur Island, named for the shape of its reef, has a historic fort and lighthouse that are remnants of the centuries-long history of the island. The island's location was strategic during wartime; the first military use was the construction of Fort George, a 1761 loyalist fort named for King George. American patriots destroyed that fort a few years later, and in the mid-1800s, Fort Pulaski was built to help protect the coast.

At the outbreak of the Civil War, Fort Pulaski was seized by the Confederacy, but many troops eventually abandoned the isolated location. In 1862, the Union army initiated a siege using new, experimental rifled cannons that began to penetrate the fort. The Confederate commander surrendered, and the Union occupied the fort until the war's end.

In 1924, Fort Pulaski was established as a national monument. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, apart from select holidays. Standard passes cost $10 per visitor, but note that the park does not accept cash. The fort, and the little island it sits on, make a pleasant stop when exploring the Georgia coast. It's only 10 miles outside of Thunderbolt, a hip riverside getaway full of seafood tucked between Savannah and Tybee Island.