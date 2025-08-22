The Dangerous Reason Sunny East Coast Beaches May Close Even When A Hurricane Is Far Away And Out Of Sight

From summer to fall, the East Coast is faced with the threat of hurricanes. It goes without saying that you don't want to be anywhere outside when a storm hits; flooding and dangerous winds can be life threatening. However, a hurricane doesn't necessarily have to make landfall to put you in peril. It can be far away and out of sight, leaving you with picturesque sunny days. While this might seem like the perfect time to hit the sand and sea, it's anything but. In fact, you'll find that East Coast beaches may be closed during times like this due to dangerous rip currents.

Speaking to Scientific American, coastal physical oceanographer Melissa Moulton from the University of Washington stated, "Rip currents are strong seaward currents that are caused by breaking waves." Moulton added, "They can be as narrow as an alleyway or as wide as a multilane highway; they can last for just a few minutes or sometimes a number of hours." Hurricanes can produce massive waves that contribute to this hazard. Ultimately, the currents can drag swimmers away within seconds and cause them to drown.

According to the National Hurricane Center, this phenomenon has been responsible for up to 15% of tropical storm and hurricane deaths. In August 2025, Hurricane Erin led to the closure of beaches in New York and New Jersey for this very reason. In North Carolina, one of America's five vacation destinations most likely to get hit by hurricanes, some coastal towns implemented no-swimming advisories.