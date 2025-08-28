Utah's 'Military City' Is A Suburban Gem With Scenic Parks, Pickleball Leagues, And A Small-Town Feel
Few places in America hear the sound of the F-35 (when I was growing up, it was the F-16) flying overhead. One of those places is Clearfield, Utah, "Military City." Located immediately west of the Hill Air Force Base's west gate, Clearfield has long been a bedroom community for both Salt Lake City and the base, thanks to its family atmosphere, beautiful parks, and strong community ties.
Although the Ute, Shoshone, and Paiute peoples once traversed along the Wasatch Front, Clearfield — then called Sand Ridge — was not settled until 1869, when farmers established the community. It largely depended on local agriculture until the dawn of World War II. During the Great Depression, the nearby city of Ogden, Utah's charming mountain town, rallied to attract the defense industry to northern Utah, boosting the local economy by expanding the military footprint in the region. Those efforts turned Ogden and Clearfield into logistics and support stations for multiple branches of the military during World War II and into the Cold War. Hill Field, named for Ployer Peter Hill, a test pilot, was constructed during this period and became a key maintenance and repair base for aircraft during the Second World War. Currently, Hill Air Force Base has morphed into the largest single-site employer in the state and has led to local partnerships with Utah companies such as Thiokol and Hercules Inc.
To learn more about the deep military history in Utah, visit the Hill Aerospace Museum near the Roy gate of the base. Inside the free museum, you'll find a real SR-71 Cold War spy plane, as well as a B-17 bomber, to name a few. At the time of writing, visitors on Fridays or Saturdays can also try a one-of-a-kind A-10 virtual flight simulator.
Deep rooted small-town vibes
Clearfield's easy access to Hill Air Force Base and Salt Lake City –- it's only about 30 miles north–- has made the city a top destination for military and civilian families moving to the area. Families are drawn by its beautiful location along the Wasatch Front, good schools, low crime, and affordability. With miles of walking trails and smiling faces, it's easy to take the dog for a walk and strike up a conversation with your neighbors.
Few people would take advice from an 11-year-old, let alone City Hall. In 2023, the City of Clearfield Community Services Director, Eric Howes, took Rosili Olson's drawing of a park designed for her younger sister and made it a reality. Bicentennial Park now features Rosili's playground, with multiple twisty slides, a unique jungle gym, and a separate play area for little ones. There's plenty of shade nearby, along with all the basics for a family picnic.
As Utah's "Military City," Clearfield also offers restaurants serving up delicious American staples from across the country, including pizza, cheesesteaks, and teriyaki bowls. If you're feeling like wings and a cold beer, check out Wingers. Its "Famous Wings" have a tangy glaze with just the right amount of kick, and you'll have no shortage of in-house beers to choose from to wash them down. For some of the best burgers in the area, head just a few miles south to Crown Burgers off Antelope Drive in Layton. Crown Burgers won a Salt Lake City Weekly Best of Utah award in 2011 for best burgers. Clearfield does have a few budget hotels, but you'll find more choices and better value a short drive south near Layton Hills Mall.
Fun in the sun in Clearfield
Despite booming in the past two decades – the city has doubled to 36,000 residents since 1980 – and a tremendous revitalization of downtown, Clearfield still retains a tight-knit small-town feel and atmosphere where local sports and activities take center stage. The city has also been bitten by the pickleball bug, successfully hosting three tournaments a year and monthly leagues at Steed Park. The park has 16 state-of-the-art courts (half reserved, half open) for regular pickup play. If it's too cold or too hot outside, step into The Kitchen in nearby Roy, where pickleball is played all day, every day. Membership is free, but court rental starts at $26 per hour. If you've ever wanted to see how the pros do it, the Salt Lake Valley is home to the Utah Black Diamonds of Major League Pickleball.
Clearfield's Central Park may not be named as the best tourist attraction in America like New York City's, but it packs a punch in bringing and keeping the small-town vibe in a growing region. Grab some of your favorite foods for the grill and set up a barbecue for you and 36 of your friends. Alternatively, if you're feeling more active or the kids have energy to burn, the Bernard L. Fisher Park has a playground and skatepark with deep bowls and a new street course.
Ideally, visit Clearfield when the Thunderbirds, the aerial demonstration squadron of the U.S. Air Force, are scheduled to perform from June 26-28, 2026, at the Warriors over the Wasatch airshow. The event draws thousands of spectators and is a truly incredible spectacle to witness. During this same week, Clearfield celebrates its annual Freedom Festival, a week-long celebration of America.