Utah's 'Military City' Is A Suburban Gem With Scenic Parks, Pickleball Leagues, And A Small-Town Feel

Few places in America hear the sound of the F-35 (when I was growing up, it was the F-16) flying overhead. One of those places is Clearfield, Utah, "Military City." Located immediately west of the Hill Air Force Base's west gate, Clearfield has long been a bedroom community for both Salt Lake City and the base, thanks to its family atmosphere, beautiful parks, and strong community ties.

Although the Ute, Shoshone, and Paiute peoples once traversed along the Wasatch Front, Clearfield — then called Sand Ridge — was not settled until 1869, when farmers established the community. It largely depended on local agriculture until the dawn of World War II. During the Great Depression, the nearby city of Ogden, Utah's charming mountain town, rallied to attract the defense industry to northern Utah, boosting the local economy by expanding the military footprint in the region. Those efforts turned Ogden and Clearfield into logistics and support stations for multiple branches of the military during World War II and into the Cold War. Hill Field, named for Ployer Peter Hill, a test pilot, was constructed during this period and became a key maintenance and repair base for aircraft during the Second World War. Currently, Hill Air Force Base has morphed into the largest single-site employer in the state and has led to local partnerships with Utah companies such as Thiokol and Hercules Inc.

To learn more about the deep military history in Utah, visit the Hill Aerospace Museum near the Roy gate of the base. Inside the free museum, you'll find a real SR-71 Cold War spy plane, as well as a B-17 bomber, to name a few. At the time of writing, visitors on Fridays or Saturdays can also try a one-of-a-kind A-10 virtual flight simulator.